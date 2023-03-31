Cambridge shooting conspiracy: Father and Son Shot Dead. What Happened?

Three people have been taken into custody following two “targeted” shooting deaths of a father and son in Cambridgeshire villages.

Cambridge Shooting Conspiracy:

Just after 21:00 BST on Wednesday, gunshots were heard in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, and police soon discovered a 32-year-old man’s body. After about 40 minutes, police were called to reports of gunfire in nearby Sutton, where they found a 57-year-old man’s body. On suspicion of plotting a murder, three people are being detained. Father and son were the victims, Ch Supt John Hutchinson said. He claimed that the incident appeared to be connected to a “family issue,” and he said that an investigation into a “custody battle” was “active”. The public in Cambridgeshire, he continued, “is not believed to be continuously at risk”.

Tragic Incident:

A 66-year-old man was taken into custody in the Worcester area, while a 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were detained at a hotel just outside Cambridge. Both a shotgun and a white Peugeot 208 were found in a car. Anyone who saw the Peugeot in the area on Wednesday night—especially if they have CCTV footage—or anyone acting suspiciously nearby is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police. We think the car was driving around in the Sutton and Bluntisham areas yesterday, and we need to know when it arrived, according to Mr Hutchinson. Homes in Sutton’s Meridian Close and The Row, which are about six and a half miles apart, have been cordoned off, and there will be more police in the area.

One reported that it was a significant operation, with a police helicopter hovering overhead and social media warnings to stay inside. In response to “two loud bangs” outside his house, Mark Foreman claimed to have heard car doors closing. When he went outside, he reported, “I found it odd that nobody was there”. “I then heard helicopters flying overhead, and it is evident that this has happened,” the speaker continued. “It’s shocking that it occurred in two tranquil villages that I am familiar with. It was a very strange to wake up to since I’ve lived in the area for 20 or so years, and nothing similar has ever occurred”.

