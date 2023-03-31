Brad Raynor is Killed in an Automobile Accident. Manager Automobile Accident at Center Point Public Supermarket Described

Brad Raynor, the manager of the Publix Super Store in Center Point, died on Wednesday. Let’s take a closer look at Brad’s death and the circumstances surrounding it.

What Happened to Brad Raynor?

On March 29, 2023, a car accident claimed the life of Brad Raynor in Greenville, South Carolina. He cherished his family and was everyone’s greatest friend. Please pray for his family and the Center Point Publix Super Store crew! The Easley Police Department released the following statement after the manager of the Publix Mega Store in Center Point passed away:

Manager Brad Raynor expressed his sadness at the closing of the Center Point Publix Mega Store. He was always kind and kind towards others and will be sorely missed. We sincerely condolences to his family, close friends, and the Publix community.

Brad was an excellent father to Kayden and his children. Keep these kids, along with his wife Kayla, in your prayers.

What became Brad Raynor?

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, one individual was killed in a car accident on Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Highway 123 at milepost nine. Two commercial vehicles and a Dodge pickup truck allegedly travelled north on Highway 123. As the commercial vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the road, the driver of the Dodge smacked it in the rear. The Dodge’s driver died there, according to the Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, the victim was 41-year-old Robert Raynor.

Brad Raynor Passed Away Because of the Following:

Raynor was killed in an automobile accident on Wednesday morning. He was a well-known member of his community and the manager. There were several emergency vehicles present. His family and the whole community will miss Raynor. Kayla B Raynor, Brady, Maddi, Kaden, and other family members survive him. Brad’s untimely and terrible death devastated his friends and family. As Raynor’s death was announced, tributes poured in on social media.

