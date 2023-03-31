2 U.S. army Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky during a training session, killing 9 soldiers

Nine soldiers were killed in a crash that involved two Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters. When the helicopter crashed, the nine soldiers conducted their nighttime training exercises.

How did the Black Hawk helicopters crash?

According to the spokesperson for Fort Campbell, the soldiers were performing their nighttime training sessions. The two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne division, crashed in Trigg County in Kentucky.

The reports say there were five people on one helicopter and four in another. The authorities suggest that there were no other injuries near the residential area where the helicopters landed after the crash.

It is still unclear how the crash occurred, and the case is still under investigation. According to the officials, the soldiers were doing their night training.

They were flying a multi-ship formation, using their night vision goggles at night. Many officials believe that the accident occurred during their multi-ship formation rather than when they were doing their medical evacuation drill.

The residents, who lived nearby the training grounds, said that when they usually see the helicopters, they usually do not tend to be as close as they were that day, even though the helicopters tend to fly low.

The military investigative team from Fort Rucker has traveled to the crash site to look into the cause of the crash.

Tributes paid to the soldiers.

Governor Andy Beshear said that the state would do everything it could to support the family of those killed. Beshear said that the state would do everything it always does and support the family for the coming days, months, and years.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also said how saddened he was about the tragic death of the nine soldiers. He also stated that the troops are working with the army to ensure that the troop’s families are cared for in the wake of this accident.

Several other officials, like the Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Secretary of Army Christine Wormuth, expressed their grievances and extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

The victims of the deadly crash

As of yet, the names of the victims have not been released. The authorities have said that the names would not be released until all the family members have been notified about the death of their loved one.

All the soldiers were described as hardworking and dedicated to their duties and served their country with great pride and honor. They were also described as very dedicated individuals who were courageous.

