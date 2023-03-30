Who is the Shooter in Huntsville, Juan Robert Laws?

One cop was killed, and another was critically injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Tuesday. The shooting occurred on Governors House Drive at the Governors House Apartments. Following the shooting, the suspect has been charged with capital murder. Laws were arrested shortly before 11 p.m. and taken to the Madison County Prison. Continue reading to discover who Juan Robert Laws is and what happened in Huntsville.

Who Exactly is Juan Robert Laws?

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has accused Juan Robert Laws, 24, of the cold-blooded murder of a police officer (ALEA). He was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. and taken to Madison County Prison. According to Alabama court records, Juan Robert Laws pleaded guilty last week to carrying a pistol without a licence and was out on bond for two 2022 assault cases. Juan Laws, the suspect, was out on a $6,500 bond for shooting two people in January 2022.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our department, the Huntsville community, and the state of Alabama,” said Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family as they mourn their lost loved one.” While we mourn with the families of our fallen officers, another officer is fighting for his life. Please remember to pray for our officers and the entire department.”

“This is a difficult night for the City of Huntsville and our law enforcement community,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “We are devastated. Our grief cannot be expressed in words. We have been astounded by our community’s outpouring of love and support, and we stand together with our officers and their families at this heartbreaking time. Dr. Tyler Berryhill, Madison County coroner, drove Crumby to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

The Huntsville Shooting is Explained:

On Tuesday, a shooting in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive killed one Huntsville Police Department (HPD) officer in the line of duty and seriously injured another. According to HPD, the officers responded to the shots fired call around 4:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a female victim. One police officer died as a result of his injuries at Huntsville Hospital. The second officer had an emergency procedure and is in critical condition. At this time, they are not being identified. The shooter and the shooting victim, a woman, are being treated at the hospital.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill will transport the deceased HPD officer to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the body will be autopsied. Although the Huntsville Police Department mourns this tragic loss, the department would like to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department for assisting in answering calls in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department has tasked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) with leading the investigation.

