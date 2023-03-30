Who is Kim Fields currently married to? Is Kim Fields still married to Christopher Morgan?

Kim Fields is a popular American actress as well as director. Kim Fields is well-recognized for her role as Regina Upshaw in “The Upshaws” television series.

In 1997, Kim Fields made her acting debut with the “Have I Got a Christmas for You” film.

In 1998, Kim Fields made her television debut with the “Baby, I’m Back” series.

In 1996, Kim Fields made her director debut with the “Living Single” series.

In 2023, Kim Fields worked as director on “The Upshaws” and “That Girl Lay Lay” series.

Kim Fields appeared in many tv shows such as Live in Front of a Studio Audience, Cobra Kai, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Cleaner, One on One, Strong Medicine, The Crew, The Golden Palace, Diff’rent Strokes, and more.

Kim Fields acted in many movies, including The Comeback Kid, The Facts of Life Goes to Paris, Uninvited Guest, The Facts of Life Reunion, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, A Question of Faith, You Light Up My Christmas, and more.

How old is Kim Fields?

Kim Fields’s full name is Kim Victoria Fields. Kim Fields’s age is 53 years. Kim Fields’s date of birth is 12 may 1969. Kim Fields was born to Chip Fields and Erv Hurd in New York City, U.S.

Kim Fields also known as Kim Fields Freeman. Kim Fields has a sibling whose nsme is Alexis Fields. Kim Fields did her studies at Pepperdine University (BA). Kim Fields’s nationality is American.

What is Kim Fields famous for?

Kim Fields is famous for her role as Regine Hunter in the Living Single (1993–1998) television series and as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey in the The Facts of Life (1979–1988) television series. From 2021 to the present, Kim Fields working in “The Upshaws” television series as Regina Upshaw.

Who is Kim Fields husband Now?

Kim Fields is a married woman. Currently, Kim Fields husband is Christopher Morgan. He is a famous Broadway actor.

After Kim Fields divorced her first husband, Jonathan Freeman, she got into a relationship with boyfriend Christopher Morgan.

Kim Fields has given birth to her first child with boyfriend, Sebastian Alexander Morgan.

On 23 July 2007, Kim Fields and Christopher Morgan married in a private ceremony.

On July 24, 2013, Kim Fields announced her husband’s second expectation on the talk show The Real. Shortly afterwards, the couple welcomed their second child in Atlanta, Georgia, named Quincy Xavier Morgan.

Kim Fields first married film producer Jonathan Franklin Freeman in 1995. But after five years of marriage, Kim and Jonathan got divorced in 2001.

