Who is Ellie Goulding married to? How did Ellie Goulding meet her husband?

Ellie Goulding is a famous British singer-songwriter.

Ellie Goulding released her debut extended play, “An Introduction to Ellie Goulding”, in July 2009, after signing for Polydor Records.

In 2010, Ellie Goulding released her first studio album, “Lights”. In 2012, Ellie Goulding released second studio album “Halcyon”.

In 2023, Ellie Goulding release “Higher Than Heaven” album.

Ellie Goulding also released many Extended plays such as Run into the Light, Songbook for Christmas, iTunes Festival: London 2013, Live at Amoeba San Francisco, iTunes Festival: London 2010, and more.

In 2009, Ellie Goulding released her first single “Under the Sheets”. In 2023, Ellie Goulding release “Like a Saviour” and “Miracle” singles. Ellie Goulding will be release “By the End of the Night” single.

Ellie Goulding appeared in some movies and television shows such as Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens, Ellie Goulding: Healthy Eating on Tour, One World: Together at Home, The Voice, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C, Lennon or McCartney, Sesame Street, and more.

How old is Ellie Goulding?

Ellie Goulding’s full name is Elena Jane Goulding. Ellie Goulding’s birth date is 30 December and her birth year is 1986. Ellie Goulding was born to Arthur Goulding and Tracey Goulding in Hereford, England.

Ellie Goulding’s height is 5 feet 6 inches. Ellie Goulding has three siblings- Isabel Goulding, Jordan Goulding, and Alex Goulding.

Ellie Goulding did her studies at Lady Hawkins’ High School and the University of Kent. Ellie Goulding’s nationality is British.

Who is Ellie Goulding husband?

Ellie Goulding is a married woman. Ellie Goulding husband is Caspar Jopling.

Ellie Goulding engaged on 7 August 2018 with Casper Jopling. On 31 August 2019, Ellie and Casper married at York Minster.

In February 2021, Ellie Goulding announced that she is expecting her first child. Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling welcomed their babies in April 2021.

Ellie Goulding Dating History

Ellie Goulding dated many celebrities before marriage.

Ellie Goulding started dating English radio DJ Greg James in 2010. The couple called off their relationship in 2012 after being in a relationship for 18 months.

After this, Ellie Goulding started dating DJ Skrillex. The couple separated after nine months. After this, Ellie Goulding started dating actor Jeremy Irvine. Ellie and Jeremy split in August 2013.

From 2014 to 2016, Ellie Goulding was in a relationship with Dougie Poynter. Thereafter, Ellie Goulding dated and then married Caspar Jopling.

