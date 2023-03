Who did Melissa Joan Hart date? Does Melissa Joan Hart have children?

Melissa Joan Hart is a professional American actress, director, and producer.

Melissa Joan Hart is well-recognized for her roles in the Clarissa Explains It All, Melissa & Joey, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, No Good Nick, and The Casagrandes television series.

In 1985, Melissa Joan Hart made her television debut with the “ABC Weekend Special” series.

In 1986, Melissa Joan Hart made her film debut with the “Christmas Snow” film.

Melissa Joan Hart is also apeared in the “(You Drive Me) Crazy” and “Anger Cage” music videos.

In 2022, Melissa Joan Hart worked as director on the “Santa Bootcamp” and “iCarly” series.

Melissa Joan Hart acted in many movies such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Can’t Hardly Wait, Love, American Style, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, Holiday in Handcuffs, God’s Not Dead 2, Mistletoe in Montana, and more.

Melissa Joan Hart appeared in many tv series like Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Goldbergs, Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters, The Mysteries of Laura, Dancing With the Stars, Robot Chicken, Sabrina: The Animated Series, Moesha, and more.

How old is Melissa Joan Hart?

Melissa Joan Hart’s age is 46 years. Melissa Joan Hart’s birth ate is 18 April and her birth year is 1976. Melissa Joan Hart was born to Paula Hart and William Hart in Smithtown, New York, U.S.

Melissa Joan Hart’s height is 1.57 m. Melissa Joan Hart has seven children- Emily Hart, Samantha Hart, Alexandra Hart-Gilliams, Brian Hart, Trisha Hart, Elizabeth Hart, and Mackenzie Hart.

Melissa Joan Hart did her studies at Sayville High School and New York University. Melissa Joan Hart’s nationality is American.

Who is Melissa Joan Hart Husband?

Melissa Joan Hart is a married woman. Melissa Joan Hart husband is Mark Wilkerson. He is a famous musician.

Melissa Joan Hart and Mark Wilkerson at the Kentucky Derby in May 2000. The couple got married on 19 July 2003.

Melissa and Mark lives happily. Melissa Joan Hart and Mark Wilkerson are still together.

Does Melissa Joan Hart have children?

Melissa Joan Hart and Mark Wilkerson have three children- Tucker McFadden Wilkerson, Braden Wilkerson, and Mason Walter Wilkerson.

Melissa Joan Hart gave birth to their first son in January 2006. Melissa gave birth to their second son in March 2008. After this, in September 2012, Melissa gave birth to her third son.

