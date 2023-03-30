The fitness instructor and Harry Kane wife, Katie Goodland, announce her pregnancy.

The footballer Harry Kane and his wife, Katie Goodland, are now expecting a fourth child, which the couple announced on March 29, 2023.

Who is Harry Kane?

Harry Kane is an English Football player who plays for the Premier League Club, Tottenham Hotspur, as a striker and captain of the English National team.

He is regarded as one of the world’s greatest strikers and an all-time highest goal scorer in Tottenham Hotspur and England. He is also the third-highest all-time goal scorer in the Premier League.

Born on July 28 1993, the striker scored 55 goals in 82 appearances for England. He is known for his amazing goal-scoring ability, which made him gain a position among the premier league’s top goal-scorers.

Harry Kane debuted for the senior England team in 2015 in the Euro 2016 qualifiers match against Lithuania, where he scored a goal just 80 seconds after appearing in the game. He then scored 2 more goals in the next 2 matches, thus ending the campaign successfully.

Who is Katie Goodland?

England National team captain Harry Kane is married to his childhood sweetheart, Katie Goodland, with whom he has three children, Ivy Jane Kane, Vivienne Jane Kane and Louis Harry Kane.

Goodland was born in England on January 21, 1993, and graduated from a school at Chingford. It was there that she first met her husband, Harry Kane. They got engaged during their trip to the Bahamas in 2017 and announced their marriage in 2019.

The couple’s two dogs, Brady and Wilson, are named after Football legends Russell Wilson and Sean Brady. Currently, Katie Goodland works as a fitness coach at a gym, where she also posts actively about her fitness career on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter.

Katie Goodland is expecting her 4 children with Harry Kane .

Kane and Katie Goodland are expecting their 4 children, which they announced on March 29 2023. The couple had their first child, Ivy Jane Kane, on January 8 2017, which the couple happily announced on Instagram, and the experience she had giving birth to her first child.

They then had their second daughter on August 8 2018, during the World Cup, when Kane was in Russia, while Katie decided to stay home in England instead of traveling. Then they had their third child and first son on December 29, 2020.

The couple announced the birth of their fourth child, with a Polaroid of the couple with his wife’s positive pregnancy test and a short video of the CT scan, with the caption, “Over the moon to be expecting baby No. 4! Coming soon…”

