The classical music community is mourning the loss of Jocelyn Morlock, a leading Canadian composer who passed away at 53 on March 27th, 2023. Morlock was a prolific composer and beloved figure in the Canadian music scene.

Who was Jocelyn Morlock?

Morlock was born in 1970 in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. She grew up in Quesnel, British Columbia, and began playing the piano at a young age. She studied music at the University of British Columbia, where she earned a Bachelor of Music and a Master of Music.

Morlock quickly made a name for herself in the Canadian music scene. Leading orchestras and ensembles performed her works, including the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and the National Arts Centre Orchestra.

What was the career of Jocelyn Morlock?

Morlock was known for her innovative and dynamic compositions that blended classical and contemporary styles. She was a two-time winner of the Western Canadian Music Award for Classical Composition of the Year and was nominated for multiple Juno Awards.

In 2018, Morlock was appointed Composer-in-Residence for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

She held the position until passing and was widely praised for her contributions to the orchestra’s programming and outreach efforts. At the same time, the cause of death is still unknown.

Tributes to Jocelyn Morlock:

Following the news of Morlock’s passing, tributes poured in from across the Canadian music community. The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra issued a statement calling Morlock “a brilliant composer and a cherished friend.”

The National Arts Centre Orchestra, which had performed several of Morlock’s works, tweeted that they were “heartbroken” by the news.

Additionally, musicians and composers posted condolences and memories of Morlock on social media. Pianist Angela Hewitt tweeted that Morlock was “one of the most talented and imaginative composers of her generation.” Composer Alexina Louie called Morlock’s passing “an incalculable loss to Canadian music.”

Legacy of Jocelyn:

Morlock’s impact on Canadian music must be balanced. Her innovative and boundary-pushing compositions challenged the conventions of classical music and paved the way for a new generation of composers.

In addition to her contributions as a composer, Morlock was known for her dedication to mentoring and supporting emerging artists. She was a frequent guest lecturer and teacher known for her generosity and kindness.

Morlock’s passing is a tremendous loss for the Canadian music community. But her legacy and contributions will continue to inspire and influence future musicians and composers.

