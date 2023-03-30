Katie Hobbs’ Press conference secretary Josselyn Berry resigns after receiving criticism following a controversial tweet.

Governor Katie Hobbs’ press secretary, Josselyn Berry, resigned after her controversial tweet that got a lot of criticism following a Nashville shooting just days ago.

Who is the former press secretary, Josselyn Berry?

Josselyn Berry was a communications associate known for her previous role on Governor Katie Hobbs’ staff as a press secretary. She started her work in the early 2010s after earning a degree in journalism and women’s studies from Arizona State University.

Before working for Governor Katie Hobbs, she used to work as a communications coordinator at Arizona Advocacy Network and as an executive director at ProgressNow Arizona, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Josselyn Berry joined the Arizona State senate full-time in March 2020. Not much else is known about her since she tries to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible.

The reason for her resignation

Josselyn Berry posted a tweet showing an image of a woman holding a gun in both hands, with a text that said, “Us when we see transphobes.” She posted this in response to a tweet-“Not sure who these transphobic from the left know who they are messing with.”

This image was posted not long after the school shooting in Nashville, which took away the lives of many innocents by the Trans Audrey Hale, causing huge havoc.

The office of the Governor, Katie Hobbs, released a statement claiming that they do not condone any violence and that this institution holds respect for all and how they engage with one another.

They also stated that the post their secretary Josselyn Berry made does not reflect the administration’s values. After the whole controversial tweet, the governor received and accepted her resignation.

The Nashville Covenant School shooting

On March 27, 2023, A Trans person, Audrey Hale, who was identified as a male, entered the school premises of Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, around 10:13 PM. After this, he caused havoc throughout the school by opening a shooting and killing 6 victims.

The victims included three nine-year-old innocents. The victims were Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all nine years old; Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, 61 years old; and another woman, Katherine Koonce, who was 60.

The whole incident left the community of Nashville heartbroken and shaken up.

Read More: Bryanna Barozzini was charged with stabbing a 17-year-old girl in a parking lot.