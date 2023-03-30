Is Jeremy Renner in a relationship? Who is Jeremy Renner married to now?

Jeremy Renner is a notable American actor. Jeremy Renner is well-recognized for his role in the The Avengers (2012), Thor (2011), and Hawkeye (2021) films.

Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident

On January 1, 2023, Jeremy Renner met with an accident, after which he was admitted to the hospital. Blunt had suffered chest trauma as well as other injuries after Jeremy Renner was hit by his snowplow at his home.

The Washoe County Sheriff reported that the snowplow weighed 6,500 kg. Jeremy Renner was injured by the snowplow and Jeremy Renner was then airlifted to a local hospital. After this he was sent to the Regional Medical Center (the only trauma center in the region).

A person at the scene said Jeremy Renner is in “serious but stable condition”. On January 2, Jeremy had surgery. On January 3, Jeremy uploaded a selfie of himself on his Instagram account thanking his fans and said that there was a problem with typing.

As of 17 January 2023, Jeremy Renner is in a “critical but stable condition”. On January 2, Jeremy announced that he had been released from the hospital and was on his way home to recover. On January 21, Jeremy Renner made it through his Insta that he had broken more than 30 bones in the accident.

Jeremy Renner Age and Height

Jeremy Renner’s full name is Jeremy Lee Renner. Jeremy Renner’s age is 52 years. Jeremy Renner’s date of birth is 7 January 1971. Jeremy Renner was born to Valerie Cearley and Lee Renner in Modesto, California, U.S.

Jeremy Renner has sevan sublings which in Kyle Renner, Kym Renner, Nicky Emens, and Clayton Renner. Jeremy Renner is of German and Irish descent.

Jeremy Renner did his studies at Fred C. Beyer High School and Modesto Junior College.

Who is Jeremy Renner Wife?

Jeremy Renner wife was Sonni Pacheco. She is famous Canadian model.

Jeremy Renner took the century from Sonni Pacheco on 13 January 2014. A few months later, Sonni gives birth to Jeremy’s daughter, who is named Ava Berlin Rainer.

Sonni Pacheco filed for divorce on 30 December 2014. The couple got divorced in 2015.

Is Jeremy Renner in a relationship?

The marital status of Jeremy Renner is Divorced. Jeremy Renner is not in a relationship with anyone after his divorce from his wife and there is no news of him dating anyone. That’s why Jeremy Renner appears to be single. In 2021, rumors of Jeremy Renner’s link up with Janet Montgomery surfaced.

