Is Jane Danson still married? How long has Jane Danson been married?

Jane Danson is a popular British actress. Jane Danson is well-recognized for her role as Leanne Battersby in the “Coronation Street” (1997-2023) tv series.

For this series, Jane Danson won British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance in 2011.

Jane Danson Age

Jane Danson’s full name is Jane Elizabeth Dawson. Jane Danson’s age is 44 years. Jane Danson’s birth date is 8 November and her birth year is 1978. Jane Danson was born to Jack Dawson in Bury, Greater Manchester, England.

Jane Danson also known as Jane Dawson. Jane Danson’s height is 5 feet 6 inches. Jane Danson did her studies at Radcliffe High School. Jane Danson’s nationality is American.

Who is Jane Danson Husband?

Jane Danson is a married woman. Jane Danson husband is Robert Beck. He is a former Brookside actor Robert Beck.

Jane Danson started dating Robert Beck in 1999 and the couple married in December 2005.

Jane Danson and Robert Beck met at the British Soap Awards in 1999.

Jane Danson had a crush on Robert Beck when she was 15. The couple has two sons – Harry Alexander Jack, born in July 2006, and Sam, born in February 2009.

Jane Danson Movies and TV Show

In 1989, Jane Danson made her acting debut with the “Children’s Ward” tv series as Paula.

From 1993 to 2003, Jane Danson appeared in “The Bill” tv series.

Jane Danson is famous for her role and works in the Always and Everyone, Out of Tune, G.B.H., Sloggers, and more series.

Jane Danson acted in many movies and tv series such as Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, The Grand, Wetty Wainthropp Investigates, Out of Tune, The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling, Always and Everyone, Doctors, Children in Need, Casualty, Sorceress, Coronation Street: Tram Crash, and more.

