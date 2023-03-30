Is Charlie Sheen in a relationship right now? Who is Charlie Sheen’s wife now?

Charlie Sheen is a famous American actor. Charlie Sheen is well-recognized for his role as Charlie Harper in Two and a Half Men (2003–11). Charlie Sheen appeared in many films, such as Platoon (1986), The Three Musketeers (1993), Young Guns (1988), Wall Street (1987), The Rookie (1990), and The Arrival (1996).

How old is Charlie Sheen?

Charlie Sheen’s real name is Carlos Irwin Estévez. Charlie Sheen’s age is 57 years. Charlie Sheen’s date of birth is 3 Sep 1965. Charlie Sheen was born to Martin Sheen and Janet Sheen in New York City, New York, U.S.

Charlie Sheen has three siblings- Emilio Estevez, Ramon Estevez, and Renée Estevez. Charlie Sheen’s height is 1.78 m. Charlie Sheen did his studies at Santa Monica High School.

Who is Charlie Sheen wife now?

Marital status of Charlie Sheen is Divorced. Charlie Sheen married three times. And got divorced from all three wives. None of Charlie Sheen’s marriages lasted long.

Currently, Charlie Sheen does not have a wife. Charlie Sheen is not dating anyone or in a relationship with anyone. If Charlie Sheen is in a relationship with anyone, then it is not known yet.

Charlie Sheen ex-wife

Charlie Sheen first married Donna Peele on September 3, 1996. Charlie and Donna divorced in 1996 after a year of marriage.

Subsequently, Charlie Sheen met actress Denise Richards on the set of “Good Advice” in 2000. In October 2001, the couple started dating each other.

Charlie and Denise got engaged on 26 December 2001. A few months later, Charlie and Denise married on 15 June 2002.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards have two daughters – one born in 2004 and the other in 2005. The couple got divorced in 2006.

After this, Charlie Sheen married Brooke Mueller on 30 May 2008. Charlie has two sons from Brooke. Charlie Sheen filed for divorce in November 2010 after two years of marriage. The couple got divorced on 2 May 2011.

Charlie Sheen has five children with his wife and girlfriend- Sami Sheen, Cassandra Jade Estevez, Lola Rose Sheen, Max Sheen, Bob Sheen

Charlie Sheen Dating History

Charlie Sheen had a few relationships before marriage and after Shai.

Charlie Sheen had a relationship with a girlfriend during his school time, whose name was Paula Profit / Paula Spirit. Charlie and Paula have a daughter named Cassandra Jade Estevez.

Charlie Sheen briefly dated Kelly Preston, Heather Hunter, and Ginger Lynn in the 1990s.

On March 1, 2011, Charlie Sheen began living with 24-year-old actress Bree Olson and model and graphic designer Natalie Kenley. Kenley split in June 2011.

In February 2014, Charlie Sheen got engaged to actress Brett Rossi. The couple separated in October 2014.

