How long is Brian Kilmeade been married? Is Brian Kilmeade still married?

Brian Kilmeade is famous American Radio and television presenter. He is also a political commentator. Brian Kilmeade works for Fox News.

Brian serves as co-host for the morning show “Fox & Friends” on Kilmeade weekdays. In addition, Brian Kilmeade also serves to host the Fox News Radio program “The Brian Kilmeade Show”.

Kilmead hosts “One Nation with Brian Kilmead” at the weekend, which premiered on 29 January 2022. Brian Kilmeade has also written non-fiction and fiction books.

Brian Kilmeade early in his career worked as a correspondent for Channel One News.

Brian Kilmeade also served as an anchor and host at KHSL-TV in Chico, California. Brian Kilmeade served as co-host for “The Jim Brown Show” on KLSD, an all-sports radio network.

Brian Kilmeade did play-by-play for UFC 2 and UFC 3 in 1994. Brian Kilmeade worked at WVIT (NBC) in Hartford, Connecticut in 1997 as a freelance sports anchor.

Brian Kilmeade served as a sideline reporter for MSG’s coverage of Major League Soccer.

Brian Kilmeade also served as a features reporter and anchor for News Sports.

According to the Wikipedia page, Brian Kilmeade has ten years of experience as a stand-up comedian.

Brian Kilmeade Height and Age

Brian Kilmeade’s Age is 68 years. Brian Kilmeade’s birth date is 7 May and his birth year is 1964. Brian Kilmeade was born to Marie Kilmeade in Massapequa, New York, US.

Brian Kilmeade has two siblings- Steve Kilmeade and Jim Kilmeade. Brian Kilmeade did his studies at Massapequa High School, LIU Post, and Long Island University.

Who is Brian Kilmeade Wife?

Brian Kilmeade is a married man. Brian Kilmeade wife is Dawn Kilmeade.

Brian Kilmeade married Dawn Kilmeade in 1993. The couple is still together.

Brian and Dawn have three children- Kaitlyn Kilmeade, Kirstyn Kilmeade, and Bryan Kilmeade.

How long is Brian Kilmeade been married?

Brian Kilmeade and Dawn Kilmeade married in 1993. Brian and Dawn has been living together for almost 20 years from the time of marriage to the present time. Couple is enjoying their married life and living happily.

