How did Keith Reid Die? The Procol Harum Lyricist Is No More

Keith Reid, a co-author of the mysterious lyrics to “A Whiter Shade of Pale” and “You’re The Voice” by John Farnham, has died. In the same vein as Lennon/McCartney and Elton John/Bernie Taupin, Brooker and Reid were one of Rock’s greatest songwriting duos, with Gary Brooker putting Reid’s lyrics to music.

How did Keith Reid Die?

Keith Reid: Who was he?

On October 19, 1946, Keith Reid was born in London. At age 15, he gave up attending school and started writing lyrics, many featuring Bob Dylan. Reid, a Jew, was raised in London. His father survived the Holocaust. He stopped attending school when he was young to focus on becoming a songwriter. He collaborated on most of Procol Harum’s songs after meeting the band’s lead singer Gary Brooker in 1966. “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” Procol Harum’s debut single, was made accessible in 1967.

Keith Reid’s life story is as follows:

Chris Blackwell, the head of Island Records, introduced Reid in 1966 to Guy Stevens, the king of RandB, and Stevens, in turn, introduced Reid to Brooker, a young composer. When “A Whiter Shade of Pale” was first released, Procol Harum’s line-up was in place, and Reid’s bizarre lyrics were paired with a Brooker melody adapted from Suite No. 3, in D major. After collaborating on several songs, the two began assembling a band to record their material.

