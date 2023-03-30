How did Jessica Whalley Die? An Ex-Beauty Pageant winner has died at the stables of Ex-Liverpool star Michael Owen.

Earlier this week, Jessica Whalley passed away at the stables owned by Michael Owen, a former England and Liverpool football player. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene at nearly seven thirty in the morning, but Ms Whalley had already been declared dead.

How did Jessica Whalley Die?

Her sudden demise left Mr Owen and his staff at the Manor House stables in Malpas, Cheshire, in tears. According to the police, added that the death is not being investigated as suspicious. Former Miss Universe Jessica Whalley passed away yesterday at the stables owned by ex-Liverpool and England player Michael Owen. Observers claim that when 25-year-old horsewoman Whalley collapsed, and rescuers could not revive her, Owen and the staff at Manor House Stables broke down in tears.

Do you know Jessica Whalley?

Jessica Whalley, a former beauty queen and horsewoman, was born in 1998. At the stables owned by former Liverpool and England player Michael Owen, she passed away on March 28, 2023. She participated in the Miss Tourism Universe 2019 competition, held in Beirut and broadcast on MTV, and she finished in the top 10. According to witnesses, Owen and the Manor House Stables staff reportedly broke down in tears when Whalley collapsed at 25 and could not be revived. The horses near Malpas, Cheshire, are run by the former striker’s daughter, the 19-year-old Love Island actress Gemma Owen.

She worked there as the transport manager for the stables. Her coworkers called her Jess. At the scene, she was pronounced dead. In addition to working for Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, who owns a sizable global network of thoroughbred stables, Whalley identified herself as the “travelling head person” at Manor House Stables. In official papers released this month by the Office of the Traffic Commissioner, she is identified as one of the transport managers at Manor House Stables. Manor House Stables said: “It is with great sadness that we must inform you that a highly valued member of our team passed away at work this morning. The family has been notified, and they both request privacy from the Manor House staff’.

