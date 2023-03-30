How did Harris Faulkner meet her husband? Is Harris Faulkner still married?

Harris Faulkner is a famous American newscaster as well as a television host.

In 2005, Harris Faulkner joined Fox News Channel.

Harris Faulkner served as an anchor for “The Faulkner Focus”, a daily show, and as a host for “Outnumbered”.

First time in Focus and guest @thecjpearson calls for an “American Revival” to save the country from losing its patriotism, faith and excellence. Here’s the interview with @HARRISFAULKNER. pic.twitter.com/qi9qO2QLDX — The Faulkner Focus (@FaulknerFocus) March 29, 2023

Harris Faulkner also hosted his own show, “Town Hall for America with Harris Faulkner”.

Harris Faulkner won Emmy Awards during this time as well as Best Newscaster and Best News Special Awards in 2005.

From 1992 to 2000, Harris Faulkner served as an evening anchor for Kansas City’s WDAF-TV.

From then until July 2004, Harris Faulkner served as an evening anchor at KSTP-TV in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Harris Faulkner Age and Height

Harris Faulkner’s full name is Harris Kimberley Faulkner. Harris Faulkner’s age is 57 years. Harris Faulkner’s date of birth is 13 October 1965. Harris Faulkner was born to Bobby R. Harris and Shirley Harris in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

Harris Faulkner’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Harris Faulkner’s father was a United States Army officer and Army Aviator. Harris Faulkner did er studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Who is Harris Faulkner Husband?

Harris Faulkner is a married woman. Harris Faulkner husband is Tony Berlin. He is a former WCCO-TV reporter.

Harris Faulkner and Tony Berlin married in 2003. The couple has two children-Danika Berlin and Bella Berlin.

How much is Harris Faulkner’s Net Worth?

Harris Faulkner’s net worth is around $20 Million. Harris Faulkner has earned his net worth from his television career. Harris Faulkner has hosted several television shows. Harris Faulkner also won some awards for his good work. Harris Faulkner is living her life in luxury.

