How did Debbie Glymph Die? Find out more about her life, cause of death, and obituary

Debbie Glymph, Central Heights Independent School District Nurse, passed away recently. She was a member of the community in Nacogdoches, Texas. The sudden death of Debbie left her loved ones in deep shock. In this article, we will learn more about her work and her legacy; keep reading.

Debboe Glymph: Who Was She

Debbie Glympch was a professional nurse who worked in the Central Heights Independent School District for many years. During her services, she touched the lives of many students and colleagues. She had a warm smile and infectious laughter and attacked everyone. She was very kind and genuine, always ready to help others. She always tried to make people comfortable.

Debboe Glymph: Cause of death

The actual cause of her death is still unknown, while the Nacogdoches, texas, community will feel the sudden death of passing Debbie Glymph. Now after the end of Glympch, many people share their memories with Debbie and pay the tributes.

Still, the exact cause of death is not disclosed till now.

Tributes to Debbi Glymph :

Kourtney Ponson

“Saying prayers with Lainey, I told her we need to say an extra prayer for Dr. Glymph and his kids. (We pray for all the doctors she knows every night.) Between the weeping & heart crushing sadness felt today, trying to explain to a two year old about death is not ideal in some perspectives. BUT, explaining to her that Jesus loves you ALWAYS, He forgives, & Heaven is our forever home.. her little mind can comprehend that. Lainey’s prayer: Dear Jesus, thank you for Dr. Glymph. Please help him not to be sad, wipe his tears away. Jesus, give Mrs. Debbie big, big hugs when she gets to her house in Heaven. In Jesus name we pray, Amen.

Check on your people. 🤍 We love this family & grieve with them. We loved Mrs. Debbie. Please keep them in your prayers. 💙”

Brandee Davis

“Debbie was sunshine, pure joy. Her laugh, gentle touch, big tight hugs and beautiful smile will live on until the last of us who knew her has departed this earth. An angel she was, and an angel she is. Nurse Debbie, we thank you for your love, care and attention you gave our babies and for every tooth you pulled, every boo boo you bandaged, every tear you wiped, and every tiny little heart you mended. Eternally grateful for you and we will miss you until the end of time ❤️”

