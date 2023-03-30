England Footballer Michael Owen, Jessica Whalley has Died at the Age of 25

Tragically, Jessica Whalley, a former beauty queen, died while working at Michael Owen’s Manor Farm Stables. The Malpas stables in Cheshire had a transport manager named Jessica Whalley.

What Became of Jessica Whalley?

According to investigators, Jessica Whalley, a worker at Michael Owen’s stables, owned by former Liverpool player Michael Owen, fell and died. Hugo Palmer has spent the last year at Manor House Stables, a cutting-edge training facility near the Welsh border. Owen, a notable Group 1 racehorse owner who worked at the yard with Tom Dascombe until last year, created it.

The stable posted about the horrible incident on social media, and Cheshire Police later that day verified it. We regret that a cherished team member died away this morning while at work. The staff at Manor House has been informed, and both parties want privacy now.

According to witnesses, Jessica Whalley, a 25-year-old horsewoman and former beauty queen, collapsed and was not recovered by paramedics, leaving Owen and the Manor House Stables personnel in tears. She works as a transport manager at the stables in Malpas, Cheshire, also operated by the former striker’s daughter, Love Island star Gemma Owen, who is 19 years old.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice ruler of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, runs a massive global reach of stallion stables. Ms Whalley, known by her given name in the area, identified herself as the “travelling head person” at Manor House Stables. She was recognised as one of the traffic controllers at Manor House Stables in official documents issued this month by the Office of the Traffic Commissioner.

In 2019, she participated in the Miss Tourism Universe pageant, held in Beirut and broadcast on MTV, where she finished in the top ten. After representing the United Kingdom in the 2019 Miss Tourism Universe competition, the rider advanced to the final ten.

Cause of Death for Jessica Whalley:

Several people believed Jessica Whalley had a pleasant demeanour. With the recent news, many people must be curious about Jessica Whalley’s cause of death—about 8:50 a.m. Jessica Whalley, 25, took ill on Tuesday at the Manor House Stables in Malpas, Cheshire, owned by former Liverpool player Michael Owen. According to a statement from Cheshire Police, emergency professionals arrived at the stables, but the lady was confirmed deceased there. According to the police, her next of kin has been contacted, and the death is not considered suspicious.

Cheshire Police Issued the Following Statement:

“Police were notified at about 8.50 a.m. today, Tuesday 28 March, that a 25-year-old lady had fainted at a stables on Old Coach Road, Malpas.” “Emergency services were called to the site, and despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the lady died at the spot.” “Her death is not being investigated as suspicious, and her next of kin has been notified.” “A file for the coroner will be filed.” Jessica Whalley sadly died at the stables owned by former England football star Michael Owen.

