Bernard Williams Death Issue: 19-Years-Old Rasheem Battle Arrested For Murder Charge

Bernard Williams, 14, was found dead in a Wilson ditch, and a man was charged with murder. Let’s learn more about Bernard Williams’s death case and other information. In Wilson, a 14-year-old boy was murdered, and a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged. According to reports, a ditch near Highway 264 East and Landfill Road early Sunday morning contained Bernard Williams’ body. According to the sheriff’s office’s account of events, Williams of Kent Road was shot and killed there.

What Happened?

On Monday morning, deputies surrounded Rasheem Tytavious Battle’s home in the 900 block of Briggs Street, taking him into custody without a struggle. He was charged with first-degree murder. Deputies allegedly found materials “related to the crime” at home. Rasheem Battle, 19, is accused of murder in the Bernard Williams Death Case. Wilson County deputies discovered a 14-year-old child dead in a ditch; a murder suspect was later taken into custody. Wilson County police found a 14-year-old boy dead in a ditch on Sunday, and the sheriff’s office says it is investigating whether the death was a homicide. At 9:16 a.m., deputies discovered Bernard Williams on Landfill Road, close to U. S. Alternate East of Highway 264.

Bernard Williams Death:

Rasheem Tytavious Battle, the defendant, enters Wilson County District Court on Tuesday morning. The battle is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bernard D. Williams. A picture of Wilson County Detention Center officer David Strickland can be found to the right. EMS personnel declared Williams dead when deputies and emergency medical services (EMS) arrived at the scene. Rasheem TyTavious Battle was reportedly taken into custody on Monday, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Details Regarding the Death of Bernard Williams:

Williams’ mother, Crystal Harris, reportedly couldn’t stop thinking about it. He said Harris would never be able to go to a prom. I won’t see him get married or have his first child. Her son’s nickname, according to Harris, was “Tankman.”. Harris said of her son: “He knew a lot of people, was friendly, and made friends easily. He enjoyed cracking jokes. He delighted in dressing up as a clown, making you laugh, and calling you adorable nicknames. As of Monday night, the sheriff’s office had not assigned a cause of death. Harris asked, “Why me?”. “My father had just passed away seven months prior. I found myself in the same situation once more. Simply interested in the cause. He wasn’t a bad kid at all, so why would someone hurt my son in such a way? A candlelight vigil and balloon release are being planned for Thursday night by Williams’ family. He was very loved, and Harris remarked, “I just couldn’t see anyone wanting to harm him. “.

After being transported from the Wilson County Detention Center, the battle had just been charged with the first-degree murder of Bernard Dionysus Williams of Kent Road. Williams, a student at the Daniels Learning Center, also went by the name “Tankman.”. Three sheriff’s deputies engaged in combat while restrained by the Chief District Judge William C. He heard Farris read the charges. Farris told battle that a court-appointed attorney would represent him. The Wilson County Detention Facility is still hosting the conflict without a bond. According to chief of staff Wanda Samuel of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, he was detained on Monday. The incident is still being investigated. Call 252-237-2118 to reach the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office with any questions.

