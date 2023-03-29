Who was Karol G in a relationship with? Is Anuel and Karol G back together?

Karol G is a famous Colombian singer-songwriter. In 2018, Karol G won the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Karol G was also been nominated for many awards such as Lo Nuestro Awards and Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Karol G is famous for “Ahora Me Llama”, “Culpables”, and “Mi Cama” songs. In 2017, Karol G released her first album “Unstoppable”.

In 2023, Karol G release “Mañana Será Bonito” album. Karol G also released “Ocean” and “KG0516” albums.

In 2007, Karol G released her first single “En la Playa”. In 2023, Karol G released “TQG” and “X Si Volvemos” singles.

Karol G also released many songs, including “Bajo Control”, “Lloro Por Ti”, “Te Lo Quiero Hacer”, “Casi Nada”, “Ahora Me Llama”, “Mi Mala (Remix)”, “Calypso (Remix)”, “Pineapple”, “Dame Tu Cosita”, “Secreto”, “Tusa”, “El Makinon”, “Don’t Be Shy”, “Provenza”, “Cairo”, and more.

Karol G Age and Short Bio

Karol G’s real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro. Karol G’s birth date is 14 February and her birth year is 1991. Karol G was born to her parents in Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia. Karol G’s height is 1.6 m.

Karol G’ did her studies at Universidad de Antioquia. Karol G has three siblings- Jessica Giraldo, Katherin Giraldo, and Verónica Giraldo Navarro. Karol G’s nationality is Colombian.

Acabo de ver un video de Karol G comiendo sus snacks favoritos y ella dijo que a donde va tiene que comer su comida colombiana y la niña viene y saca unos tequeños Esta si es arrecha. pic.twitter.com/oFFpp5uZjT — Luis Suárez (@LuisOAlgo) March 22, 2023

Who is Karol G Boyfriend now?

The marital status of Karol G is unmarried. Karol G is single now. She is not dating anyone and is not in a relationship with anyone right now. Karol G’s fans are excited to know about her new boyfriend but let them know that Karol G doesn’t have any boyfriends yet.

Karol G Previously Relationships

Karol G dated many celebrities and kept relationships with them. Karol G dated J Balvin in 2017. In 2018, Karol G dated Bull Nene.

Karol G dated rapper Anuel AA from January 2019 to April 2021 and later got engaged.

Karol G has dated Fede for some time in 2021. In 2022, Karol G started dating James Rodriguez.

