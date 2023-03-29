Who is Dave Franco married to? Are Alison Brie and Dave Franco still married?

Dave Franco is a popular American actor as well as filmmaker.

Dave Franco is well-recognized for his role as Eric Molson in the “21 Jump Street” film.

As a Writer and director, in 2023, Dave Franco works on “Somebody I Used to Know” film.

Dave Franco will be seen in the “Love Lies Bleeding” upcoming film.

Dave Franco Age and Height

Dave Franco’s full name is Dave John Franco. Dave Franco’s age is 37 years. Dave Franco’s date of birth is 12 June 1985. Dave Franco was born to Douglas Eugene Franco and Betsy Franco in Palo Alto, California, U.S.

Dave Franco’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Dave Franco has two siblings- James Franco and Tom Franco. Dave Franco did his studies at the University of Southern California.

Who is Dave Franco Wife?

Dave Franco is a married man. Dave Franco wife is Alison Brie. She is also an Actress and acted in many movies and tv shows.

Dave Franco started dating Alison Brie in 2012. After dating for 2 years, Dave and Alison got engaged in August 2015.

On March 13, 2017, Dave Franco and Alison Brie married in a private ceremony. Dave Franco did not share any information about his children.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie are still together. Dave and Alison have been in a relationship for 10 years.

Dave Franco Movies and Tv show career

In 2006, Dave Franco made his acting debut with the “Frat Bros.” short film and “7th Heaven” television series.

In 2022, Dave Franco appeared in the “Day Shift” film and “The Afterparty”, “Pam & Tommy” television series.

Dave Franco acted in many web series like You’re So Hot: Vol. 3, Real Life H-O-R-S-E!, You’re So Hot, You’re So Hot: Part Deux, Chris & Daves Epic Adventure, Dream Girl, Madden: The Movie, Hazing, and more.

Dave Franco appeared in many tv shows such as Little Big Awesome, BoJack Horseman, Young Justice, Easy, The Now, Scrubs, Other Space, Privileged, Do Not Disturb, and more.

Dave Franco acted in many movies including A Fuchsia Elephant, The Broken Tower, Warm Bodies, The Lego Movie, Unfinished Business, The Disaster Artist, If Beale Street Could Talk, Fright Night, The Shortcut, and more.

