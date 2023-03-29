Who is Clinton Kelly’s partner? Are Stacey and Clinton married?

Clinton Kelly is a well-recognized American television personality, lifestyle consultant, and author.

Currently, Clinton Kelly is working as a contributing columnist at Woman’s Day magazine giving style stipulations.

Clinton Kelly won an Emmy Award for her role as moderator on the ABC daytime show “The Chew”.

“The Chew” show was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards and “The Chew” show ran for 7 seasons.

Clinton Kelly is well recognized for her work as co-host on TLC’s prime time reality show “What Not to Wear”. Clinton Kelly has included fashion makeovers on the show for over 10 seasons.

As a writer, Clinton Kelly has published several books, including her most recent, Accept You – A Humorous, I Hate Everyone, and a candid collection of essays.

Clinton Kelly also pursued a career as a freelance writer for fashion magazines and has worked as an editor for Marie Claire and Mademoiselle.

Clinton Kelly served as the host for the 5th and 6th seasons of the Food Network’s seasonal cooking competition show “Elaborate Championships”, from 2019 to 2020. The show featured one-hour episodes in which 10 bakers competed for the final grand prize of $25,000 and the title of champion.

Clinton Kelly serves as host for Food Network’s “Haunted Gingerbread Showdown”, where nine gingerbread artists perform to impress the judges for the ultimate prize.

Clinton Kelly has also been seen as a guest judge for other Food Network shows. Clinton Kelly has hinted to fans that he is producing a new show in the home space.

How old is Clinton Kelly?

Clinton Kelly’s age is 54 years. Clinton Kelly’s date of birth is 22 February 1969. Clinton Kelly was born to Michael Sciabarasi and Theresa Sciabarasi in Panama City, Panama.

Clinton Kelly’s height is 1.93 m. Clinton Kelly did his studies at Comsewogue High School, Boston College, and Northwestern University. Clinton Kelly’s nationality is American.

Who is Clinton Kelly Husband?

Clinton Kelly is a married man. Clinton Kelly is a [email protected] Clinton Kelly husband is Damon Bayles. He is a psychologist.

Clinton Kelly and Damon Bales married in 2009 at their home in Connecticut.

Clinton has a rescue dog, a Jack Russell Terrier, Mary, who appears in her social media posts. It died in May 2022,

Clinton Kelly divides his time between Manhattan, Connecticut and Miami Beach.

Read Also:- How many times has Paris Hilton been engaged? Who is Paris Hilton’s husband?