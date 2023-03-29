Who is Celeste Barber Husband? Is Celeste Barber still married?

Celeste Barber is famous Australian comedian as well as media personality.

Celeste Barber is well-recognized for her role as Bree Matthews in the “All Saints” (2005-2009) television shows.

Celeste Barber is also known as Barbara in the “The Letdown” (2016-2019) television show.

In 2023, Celeste Barber appears in the “Wellmania” television show as Liv Heal.

Celeste Barber also worked on “Back to the Outback” film as Skylar.

Celeste Barber also appeared in many television shows such as Comedy Showroom : The Letdown: TV Short, Wonderland, Home & Away, How Not to Behave, Office Correctness: Video Short, Burke & Wills, and more.

In April 2019, Celeste Barber started her own podcast “Celeste”.

In September 2018, Celeste Barber published her first book- “Celeste Barber – Challenge Accepted”.

In October 2019, Celeste Barber published her second book- “Celeste the Giraffe Loves to Laugh”.

In 2021, Celeste Barber published her third book- “Flamingo Celeste is Not like the Rest, illustrated”.

How old is Celeste Barber?

Celeste Barber’s age is 40 years. Celeste Barber’s date of birth is 6 May 1982. Celeste Barber was born to her parents in Sydney, Australia.

Celeste Barber has a sister. Celeste Barber did her studies at Saint Joseph’s College, Tweed Heads. Celeste Barber’s nationality is Australian.

What is Celeste Barber famous for?

Celeste Barber appeared in many television shows but Celeste Barber is well-recognized for her role as paramedic Bree Matthews in the “All Saints” TV show as well as in the Office Correctness and How Not to Behave.

Celeste Barber is worked as a a sketch writer/performer on The Matty Johns Show.

Who is Celeste Barber Husband?

Celeste Barber is a married woman. Celeste Barber husband’s name is Api Robin

Celeste Barber and Api Robin married many years ago. The couple live on The Gold Coast.

Celeste Barber and Api Robin have two childrens (sons). Celeste Barber also has two step-daughters.

