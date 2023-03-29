Ursinus College Wrestler Damiano Rotolo Dies Suddenly, Cause of Death Explained

The Ursinus College community is in mourning following the sudden death of Damiano Rotolo, a wrestler and rising star on the team. Rotolo passed away on Saturday, March 25, leaving behind a devastated family, team, and community.

Damiano Rotolo’s cause of death?

The cause of Rotolo’s death has not been released, and the family has requested privacy during this difficult time. The Ursinus Athletics Department released a statement expressing their shock and sadness at the news.

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of Damiano Rotolo.” “He was a beloved member of the Ursinus community, a talented wrestler, and a bright young man with a promising future ahead of him.”

What was Rotolo’s wrestling career?

Damiano Rotolo was a standout wrestler for Ursinus College, where he competed in the 125-pound weight class. He had a record of 11-4 during the 2021-2022 season and was named the Centennial Conference Wrestler of the Week in February.

Rotolo was also a dedicated student majoring in finance and economics. He was set to graduate in May 2023.

Tributes to Damiano Rotolo:

Since the news of Rotolo’s passing broke, tributes have poured in from friends, family, and members of the Ursinus community. A crowdfunding campaign was launched to assist Rotolo’s family, with over $70,000 raised in just two days.

Ursinus College President Brock Blomberg expressed his condolences, saying, “Our hearts go out to Damiano’s family and friends during this difficult time. The entire Ursinus community will deeply miss him.”

The wrestling community also expressed shock and sadness at Rotolo’s passing. USA Wrestling tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and teammates of Damiano Rotolo during this difficult time.”

The Legacy of Damiano Rotolo

Damiano Rotolo’s death has profoundly impacted the Ursinus community and the wrestling community as a whole. His legacy will be remembered for his talent on the mat, his dedication to his studies, and his bright future.

As the community mourns his passing, his family has asked for privacy and for people to respect their wishes during this difficult time. Ursinus College has said they will hold a memorial service to honor Rotolo’s life and legacy, with more details to be announced in the coming days.

Read Also: Who are Nashville school shooting victims? 3 kids and 3 adults were victims of the Nashville school shootings