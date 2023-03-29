Manfred Schaefer Died in What Manner? The Reason for the Death of an Australian Football Player has been Revealed

Football fans in Australia are mourning the death of famous Socceroo Manfred Schaefer. He unquestionably marks the finest period in Sydney Olympic FC history. In 1974, he was part of our country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup team, starting all three of Australia’s group games in West Germany. Discover what happened to him and the cause of the death of Manfred Schaefer.

Manfred Schaefer has Died:

Manfred Schaefer, a Socceroos icon, died at 80, and the Australian football community is mourning. Schaefer moved to Australia from East Germany when he was ten years old. He played for Australia in the 1974 World Cup, which was contested in what was then West Germany. He took time off from his milkman job to attend the event. Between 1967 and 1974, he appeared in 73 matches for Australia, 49 of which were “A” internationals.

Schaefer, Manfred The Cause of Death:

Manfred Schaefer, a 1974 legend, contributed considerably to the team’s victory and unity. After a long illness, he died gently today at 80 at his long-time Cabramatta residence. The FA’s chairman, Chris Nikou, described Schaefer as a “giant of Australian football,” noting that he played club football for Blacktown and St. George-Budapest.

According to Nikou, despite not being an Australian native, Manfred gave his all to the country, enthusiastically representing it on and off the pitch. Even after his playing career ended, Manfred’s technical acumen and good managerial qualities significantly affected the careers of several of the country’s most outstanding players for over three decades. “Manfred loved Australian football at all levels and could frequently be seen cheering on the game at the grassroots, NPL, Australia Cup, or national team levels, where he is now tragically lost but never forgotten.”

“On behalf of Football Australia and the Australian football community, please accept my sincere condolences to the Schaefer family, friends, and former teammates at this difficult time.” Manfred Schaefer, eternally cap 198. After retiring as a player in 1975, Schaefer coached for St. George, Sydney Olympic, Brunswick-Juventus, APIA Leichhardt, Sydney Croatia, Marconi, Adelaide Sharks, and Parramatta Power.

Manfred Schaefer, Who was He?

Manfred Schaefer was an association football defender. At the club level, he was successful with St. George Budapest. He represented Australia in his home Germany in the 1974 World Cup. As a coach, he was the runner-up in the Australian National Soccer League many times with various clubs. His family escaped to Bremen during the last days of World War II before relocating to Australia when he was 11 years old.

Football Career of Manfred Schaefer:

He began his career with Blacktown City in 1960 before moving on to the legendary St. George Budapest in the NSW State Federation league. By playing on a squad that included players like Warren and Atti Abonyi, he contributed to the club’s fantastic success. It didn’t take him long to win his first Socceroos cap, which came in 1967 during a 5-3 victory against New Zealand in a disputed tournament in Vietnam, played during a conflict and under dubious conditions.

The 1974 World Cup finals, in which Schaefer had the opportunity to mark famed Germany attacker Gerd Muller in a round two match that Australia lost 3-0, were the highlight of his 49 A-level appearances for the national team (one goal). Because of his German ancestry, Schaefer naturally piqued the interest of the German media before and throughout the tournament, and he took part in many interviews. Rasic jokingly said, “He was more famous than I was.” In the previous game, he represented Australia. In 1975–1977, he led St. George in his coaching return after a five-year absence.

After stints with Brunswick Juventus (1988), APIA Leichhardt (1989-91), Sydney United (1992-94), Marconi Stallions (1995-97), and Adelaide Sharks, he returned to the National Soccer League as head coach of Sydney Olympic from 1982 to 1986. (1998-99). Schaefer was a Parramatta Power assistant coach the last time he was engaged (2002-2004).

