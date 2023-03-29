Is Gigi Hadid in a relationship? Who is the current BF of Gigi Hadid?

Gigi Hadid is a famous American television personality and model. Gigi Hadid made her debut in her modeling career in the ‘Top 50 Models’ ranking at “Models.com”.

In 2016, Gigi Hadid was announced as International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council.

In 4 years, Gigi Hadid was covered by International Vogue Magazine 35 times.

In 2013, Gigi Hadid signed with IMG Models. A year later, Gigi debuted at New York Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid has been featured in a number of high fashion campaigns and editorials and Gigi also serves as a spokeswoman for Maybelline.

As an actress, in 2012, Gigi Hadid made her acting debut with the “Virgin Eyes” short film.

From 2012 to 2016, Gigi Hadid appeared in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” television shows.

In 2023, Gigi Hadid worked as co-host in the “Next In Fashion” show.

Gigi Hadid also appeared in many movies and tv shows such as MasterChef, Pirelli Calendar, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, Beat Bobby Flay, American Music Awards, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more.

How tall is Gigi Hadid?

Gigi Hadid’s height is 5 feet 10 inches. Gigi Hadid’s hair color is blonde and her eyes color is blue-green. Gigi Hadid’s age is 27 years. Gigi Hadid’s real name is Jelena Noura Hadid.

Gigi Hadid’s birth date is 23 April and her birth year is 1995. Gigi Hadid was born to Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Gigi Hadid has four siblings- Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Alana Hadid, and Marielle Hadid. Gigi Hadid did her studies at Malibu High School and The New School.

Who is Gigi Hadid Boyfriend?

Gigi Hadid’s marital status is unmarried. According to the sources, Gigi Hadid boyfriend is Leonardo DiCaprio.

In September 2022, Gigi Hadid was seen walking with Leonardo DiCaprio at New York Fashion Week, following which Gigi has been linked with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Apart from this, Gigi Hadid dated many celebrities and also kept the relationship.

Gigi Hadid Dating History

Gigi Hadid has dated a lot of men till now and has been linked with a lot of celebrities.

Gigi Hadid dated Australian singer Cody Simpson from 2013 to May 2015.

Thereafter, Gigi Hadid dated American singer Joe Jonas from May 2015 to November 2015.

Gigi Hadid started dating English singer Zayn Malik in late 2015. The couple broke up many times and got back together many times.

In April 2020, Gigi and Zayn shared in an interview that they are expecting their first child. In September 2020, Gigi gave birth to Zayn’s first child (daughter).

In 2022, Gigi and Zayn announce that they are ending their relationship.

Gigi Hadid was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in September 2022, after which it was speculated that the two were dating.

