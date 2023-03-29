How did Billy Corgan meet his wife? Is Billy Corgan still married?

Billy Corgan is a famous American singer-songwriter, musician, and professional wrestling promoter.

Billy Corgan is well-recognized as the main vocalist, guitarist, primary songwriter, and only permanent member of the “rock band Smashing Pumpkins”.

Billy Corgan is the owner as well as a promoter of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

In October 2017, Billy Corgan released his first solo album Ogilala. On 22 November 2019, Billy Corgan released his latest “Cotillions”.

Billy Corgan founded “Resistance Pro Wrestling” in 2011. In 2015, Billy Corgan signed with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

How old is Billy Corgan?

Billy Corgan’s full name is William Patrick Corgan Jr. Billy Corgan’s age is 56 years. Billy Corgan’s birth date is 17 March and his birth year is 1967.

Billy Corgan was born to William Corgan Sr. and Martha Louise Maes Corgan Lutz in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Billy Corgan’s height is 1.9 m. Billy Corgan did his studies at Glenbard North High School. Billy Corgan’s nationality is American.

Who is Billy Corgan Wife?

Billy Corgan’s marital status is divorced. Billy Corgan wife was Chris Fabian. She is an art conservator and artist.

Billy Corgan married Chris Fabian in 1993 in a small ceremony at his home in Wrigleyville. Billy Corgan and Chris Long have been in an on-again, off-again relationship.

After two years of marriage, the couple separated in late 1995. In December 1996, Billy Corgan filed for divorce from Chris and they were divorced in 1997.

Who is Billy Corgan Partner?

Billy Corgan has many relationships before marriage and after marriage.

Billy Corgan briefly dated musician and actress Courtney Love in 1991 before marriage. The couple’s relationship ended on 12 October 1991.

Billy Corgan dated Ukrainian photographer Yelena Yemchuk in late 1995, after divorcing his wife. In 2005, Billy broke up with Yelena.

Thereafter, Billy Corgan dated musician Emily Autumn for a few months in 2005.

In 2009, Billy Corgan was linked with pop star Jessica Simpson. In 2010, Billy Corgan dated Australian singer Jessica Origliaso. The couple ended their relationship in July 2012.

Billy Corgan started dating Chloe Mendel in 2013. On 16 November 2015, Chloe gave birth to Billy’s son, named Augustus Juppiter Corgan.

Billy Corgan’s partner Chloe Mandel gave birth to Billy’s second child (daughter), Philomena Clementine Corgan, on 2 October 2018. Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel are still together.

