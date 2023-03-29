Athlete Riley Gaines stands up against Trans woman Lia Thomas’s participation in Women’s sports.

Riley Gaines has caught international attention after objecting to the decision to let Lia Thomas participate in women’s sports.

Who is Riley Gaines?

Riley Gaines is a 12-time All-American swimmer who has participated in various high school and collegiate swimming competitions. She has been passionate about swimming since a very young age.

Throughout high school, she has won championships and set several records. She advocates for women’s rights and stands up for the unfair competition that biological women face because of the participation of biological males.

Because of this, she faced much criticism from the Trans community, including when she was given a platform to speak at Pittsburgh University.

Fair competition in Women’s sports

She remembers watching Lia Thomas for the first time in the 500-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA. She was so fast that she destroyed all the other participants.

She talks about how the girl who came 17th was standing next to her and did not get to be in the finals. Thomas was on the University of Pennsylvania Men’s swim team for three years and recently switched to the women’s Team as Lia last fall.

As a Trans contender in the female sport, he easily defeated many woman participants. Many female participants felt the competition unfair, Lia Thomas being biologically male and therefore much stronger than the female participants.

Riley Gaines is protesting at the University of Pittsburgh.

Riley Gaines has called out the chaos at the University of Pittsburgh after announcing her appearance at Pittsburgh College. Many activists prevented her from appearing in the college to speak up about fairness in women’s competitions.

The 12-time All-American swimmer shared a video of how many protests were blocking the main entrance to the college to stop her from speaking on the platform.

Many other people were against her ideology of standing against Trans Woman’s rights, even questioning the Pittsburgh College community’s freedom of speech rights, like democratic State Representative La ’Tasha D. Mayes.

She stated that she had crossed the line of free speech and turned it into a hate symbol, targeting the transgender community. Though, many people supported her campaign too.

Maud Maron, a politician and activist tweeted on her post regarding her standing up for women’s support, saying she thanks her for her 15-year-old athlete daughter.

Author Taylor Lianne Chandler also praised her, saying that she is thankful to God that people see her for what she is.

The independent Women’s forum also tweeted about the campus supporting Dylan Mulvaney, a Trans activist, and even allocating $26000 to host the event there.

