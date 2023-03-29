Are Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson still together? How did Robert Pattinson meet Suki Waterhouse?

Suki Waterhouse is a famous British model, actress as well as singer. When Suki Waterhouse is 16 years, she began her modeling career. Suki Waterhouse served for RS McColl and Redken.

Suki Waterhouse also worked as a model for Lucy in Disguise, Tommy Hilfiger Swatch, Sass & bide, H&M, Alice + Olivia, and Pepe Jeans.

As an actress, in 2010, Suki Waterhouse made her television debut with the “Material Girl” series. In 2023, Suki Waterhouse appears in the “Daisy Jones & The Six” television series.

Suki Waterhouse also appeared in the Into the Dark and The White Princess television series.

In 2012, Suki Waterhouse made her film debut with the “Rachael” short film. In 2022, Suki Waterhouse appeared in the “Dalíland” film.

Suki Waterhouse appeared in some music videos such as “Permanent High School”, “Imagine” and “Nightmare”.

Suki Waterhouse acted in many movies, including The Broken Hearts Gallery, A Rainy Day in New York, Bittersweet Symphony, Billionaire Boys Club, The Girl Who Invented Kissing, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, and more.

As a singer, Suki Waterhouse also released many singles such as “Good Looking”, “Melrose Meltdown”, “To Love”, “Wild Side”, “Valentine”, “Devil I Know”, and more.

Suki Waterhouse Age and Height

Suki Waterhouse’s full name is Alice Suki Waterhouse. Suki Waterhouse’s age is 31 years. Suki Waterhouse’s date of birth is 5 January and her birth year is 1992.

Suki Waterhouse was born to her parents in London, England. Suki Waterhouse’s height is 1.73 m. Suki Waterhouse’s hair color is blonde and her eyes color is brown.

Who is Suki Waterhouse Boyfriend?

Suki Waterhouse’s marital status is unmarried. Currently, Suki Waterhouse is in a relationship. Suki Waterhouse boyfriend’s name is Robert Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson is also a British actor. He acted in many movies and television shows.

Suki Waterhouse started her relationship with Robert Pattinson in mid-2018. The couple is still together from 2018 to the present. Suki and Robert live in London.

Before starting a relationship with Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse dated musician Miles Kane from 2011 to 2013.

Thereafter, Suki Waterhouse dated actor Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015. Suki Waterhouse dated actor Diego Luna from 2016 to 2017.

Who are Suki Waterhouse’s parents?

Suki Waterhouse was born to Norman Waterhouse and Elizabeth Waterhouse in London, England. Suki Waterhouse has four siblings- Imogen Waterhouse, Madeleine Waterhouse, Charlie Waterhouse, and Immy Waterhouse.

Suki Waterhouse’s mother Elizabeth is a cancer care nurse and Suki Waterhouse’s father is a plastic surgeon. Suki Waterhouse’s sisters are also models and actresses.

