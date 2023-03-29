Adnan Syed murder conviction is reinstated by a Maryland court.

The conviction of Adnan Syed, who spent more than 20 years in prison for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and whose murder case was covered by the renowned podcast “Serial,” was upheld by a Maryland appellate court on Tuesday”.

Adnan Syed Was a Murderer:

Adnan Masud Syed, Lee’s ex-boyfriend, received a life sentence plus 30 years in prison after initially being found guilty of first-degree murder. The murder received new attention in 2014 after being covered by the podcast Serial. Welch overturned Judge Martin P. Syed’s conviction, and a new trial was mandated. The Maryland Court of Special Appeals upheld that decision in 2018, but the Maryland Court of Appeals reversed it in 2019. In September 2022, a judge overturned Syed’s conviction again due to new evidence discovered during the prosecutors’ investigation. Prosecutors declared on October 11, 2022, that the charges against Syed had been dropped, effectively clearing him. Syed’s conviction was upheld on March 28, 2023, though it won’t take effect for 60 days.

What happened to Hae Min Lee?

In 1992, Hae Min Lee, her mother, Youn Kim, and her brother Young Lee moved to the United States to live with her grandparents. At Woodlawn High School in the Baltimore, Maryland, area, Lee participated in the magnet program. Field hockey and lacrosse were two of her sports. On January 13, 1999, Lee vanished. Around 3:15 p.m., she failed to pick up her younger cousin from daycare, so her family filed a missing person’s report. Several people saw Lee leaving the campus after the school day ended when he was a student at Woodlawn High School. Baltimore police started looking into her disappearance right away. Officers tried to locate Lee that day by contacting several of her friends. Around 6:30 p.m., they arrived at their ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed. m. He claimed that he last saw her that evening, just before the end of the school day’s classes, at 1:30 a. m. As soon as they got hold of her boyfriend, he admitted he hadn’t seen her that day. The area around Woodlawn High School was searched using dogs on February 6.

Why would the victim’s brother request a re-do of a vital hearing?

Lee’s brother had requested a re-hearing, claiming he didn’t have enough notice to appear in person. Lawyers for Lee, who could view the hearings in September through Zoom, previously claimed in court records that prosecutors and the circuit court that overturned Syed’s conviction violated the brother’s rights. They claim that this occurred due to failing to provide him with enough notice, hiding evidence from the family, and failing to give the brother a reasonable opportunity to be heard during the hearings. Sanford, the family’s attorney, told Maryland’s appellate court last month that the circuit court and prosecutors “failed repeatedly” before Syed’s conviction was overturned in September.

