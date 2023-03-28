Who were Britney Spears husbands? How long has Britney been with Sam Asghari?

Britney Spears is famous American singer-songwriter, actress, as well as dancer.

In 1997, Britney Spears signed with Jive Records at the age of 15. Britney Spears ke first two albums are- …Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops!… I Did It Again (2000).

Britney Spears released three Extended plays- Key Cuts from Remixed, Britney Spears: In the Zone, and Britney & Kevin: Chaotic.

In 1998, Britney Spears released her first single “…Baby One More Time”.

In 2023, Britney Spears release her new single “Toxic Las Vegas”. In 2022, Britney Spears released “Toxic Pony” single.

Britney Spears released many songs such as “Do You Wanna Come Over?”, “Private Show”, “My Only Wish (This Year)”, “Clumsy”, “What’s Going On”, “Kill the Lights”, “Mmm Papi”, “SMS (Bangerz)”, “Alien”, and more.

As an actress, Britney Spears appeared in many movies and tv shows. In 1992, Britney Spears made her television debut with the “Star Search” show.

In 2001, Britney Spears made her film debut with the “Longshot” film.

Britney Spears acted in many movies like Pauly Shore Is Dead, Corporate Animals, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Fahrenheit 9/11, Crossroads, and more.

Britney Spears also appeared in many tv shows such as The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, Saturday Night Live, Britney and Kevin: Chaotic, All That, Miley: The Movement, How I Met Your Mother, Legend of the Lost Tribe, and more.

Where is from Britney Spears?

Britney Spears’s full name is Britney Jean Spears. Britney Spears’s birth date is 2 December 1981. Britney Spears’s age is 41 years. Britney Spears is from McComb, Mississippi, U.S.

Britney Spears was born to James “Jamie” Parnell Spears and Lynne Irene Bridges. Britney Spears’s is 5 feet 4 inches. Britney Spears did her studies at Professional Performing Arts School and Parklane Academy.

Who is Britney Spears Husband Now?

Britney Spears is a married woman. Currently, Britney Spears husband is Sam Asghari. He is also an actor.

Britney Spears started dating Sam Asghari in late 2016. Britney and Sam met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video.

After dating for 5 years, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married on June 9, 2022, at their Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles home.

Couple expecting their first child before marriage in May 2022.

Who were Britney Spears husbands?

Britney Spears married three times. Britney Spears’ two marriages didn’t last long.

Britney Spears first married Jason Allen Alexander and divorced in the same year.

Subsequently, Britney Spears married Kevin Federline in 2004, following her divorce from Ellen Alexander. But after three years of marriage, in 2007, Britney divorced Kevin.

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in 2022 after divorcing both husbands.

Britney Spears has two children with her second husband, Kevin Federline, Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline.

