Who is Anne Hathaway husband? Know All About Her Husband

Anne Hathaway is a popular American actress. Anne Hathaway will be seen in the She Came to Me, The Idea of You, Eileen, and Mothers’ Instinct upcoming films.

In 2001, Anne Hathaway made her film debut with “The Princess Diaries” film. In 2002, Anne Hathaway made her theatre debut with the “Carnival!” play.

In 1999, Anne Hathaway made her television debut with the “Get Real” series.

In 2022, Anne Hathaway appeared in the Storybots: Answer Time and WeCrashed television series and Armageddon Time film.

Anne Hathaway acted in many films such as Nicholas Nickleby, Hoodwinked!, The Devil Wears Prada, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Becoming Jane, Valentino: The Last Emperor, Love & Other Drugs, The Dark Knight Rises, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and more.

Anne Hathaway also acted in many theatre plays like The Woman in White, The Children’s Monologues, Twelfth Night, Children and Art, and Grounded.

Anne Hathaway appeared in many tv shows, including Elmo’s Christmas Countdown, 83rd Academy Awards, Saturday Night Live, Lip Sync Battle, Modern Love, HitRecord on TV, Modern Love, and more.

How old is Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway’s full name is Anne Jacqueline Hathaway. Anne Hathaway’s birth date is 12 November and her birth year is 1982. Anne Hathaway’s age is 40 years. Anne Hathaway was born to Kate McCauley Hathaway and Gerald Hathaway in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S.

Anne Hathaway’s height is 1.73 m. Anne Hathaway has two brothers- Michael Hathaway and Thomas Hathaway. Anne Hathaway did her studies at Millburn High School and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and New York University.

What is Anne Hathaway most famous for?

Anne Hathaway is famous for her role in The Princess Diaries (2001) and Get Real (1999–2000) television series. Anne Hathaway is known for her work and role in movies. Anne Hathaway won many awards like a Primetime Emmy Award, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Who is Anne Hathaway husband?

Anne Hathaway is a married woman. Anne Hathaway husband is Adam Shulman. He is a famous actor and businessman.

Anne and Adam married on September 29, 2012, in a traditional Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California.

Anne gave birth to Adam’s first child (son) in March 2016. In July 2019, Anne announced that she and her husband were expecting their second child.

Anne Hathaway gave birth to her second son in November 2019. The names of Anne Hathaway’s children are Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman and Jack Shulman.

Before Anne Hathaway married Adam Shulman, she began a relationship with Italian real estate developer Raffaello Follieri in 2004. Coming in 2008 they ended their relationship.

