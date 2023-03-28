Who did Marcus Mumford date? Is Marcus Mumford still married?

Marcus Mumford is a famous British singer-songwriter, record producer, and musician. Marcus Mumford is well-recognized as the lead singer of the folk band “Mumford & Sons”.

Marcus Mumford plays drums, guitar, and mandolin, among other instruments, in his group.

Marcus Mumford is also known as the husband of British actress Carey Mulligan.

In 2014, Marcus Mumford produced Hold Fast with Christian Letts (Edward Sharp and Magnetic Zeros), which was released in February 2015.

In January 2016, Marcus Mumford produced the album “Gamble for a Rose” by King Charles.

In 2020, Marcus Mumford released his first single “You’ll Never Walk Alone”. In 2022, Marcus Mumford released “Better Off High”, “Cannibal”, and “Grace” singles.

Marcus Mumford released the studio albums “Sigh No More”, “Wilder Mind”, “Babel” and “Delta” with the group “Mumford & Sons”.

Marcus Mumford released many songs with the group “Mumford & Sons” such as “Little Lion Man”, “The Cave”, “I Will Wait”, “Winter Winds”, “Roll Away Your Stone”, “Lover of the Light”, “Ditmas”, “Just Smoke”, “Whispers in the Dark”, “Tompkins Square Park”, “There Will Be Time”, and more.

How old is Marcus Mumford?

Marcus Mumford’s full name is Marcus Oliver Johnstone Mumford. Marcus Mumford’s age is 36 years. Marcus Mumford’s birth date is 31 January and his birth year is 1987.

Marcus Mumford was born to John and Eleanor Mumford in Yorba Linda, California, U.S.

Marcus Mumford’s height is 1.82 m. Marcus Mumford’s nationality is American-British. Marcus Mumford did his studies at King’s College School and the University of Edinburgh.

Who is Marcus Mumford Wife?

Marcus Mumford is a married man. Marcus Mumford wife’s name is Carey Mulligan. She is a famous British Actress.

Marcus Mumford married Carey Mulligan in April 2012 in Somerset. The couple has been together since childhood.

A few weeks after the wedding, Marcus and Carrey starred together in the Coen brothers’ film Inside Llewyn Davis.

Marcus and Carey have two children - Evelyn Mumford and Wilfred Mumford. The couple are still together.

