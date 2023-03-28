What happened to Allyson Dierdoff? Cause of Death Explained

Allyson Dierdoff, traffic investigator and police officer in Irvine Police Department died on March 24th, 2023. The sudden death of Dierdoff shocked the whole community.

Dierdoff was a very genuine personality and more than just a colleague. She was a very helpful personality and always tried to help other people. People will surely miss her presence in the community. Keep reading this page to learn more about Allyson and the cause of her death.

Allyson Dierdoff: Know more about her

In 2005, she joined the Irvine Police Department. Eventually, she was hired as Community Services Officer, and just before her death, she worked as Civilian Traffice Investigator.

Allyson was a professional in her job; the Irvine Police have detained many hit-and-run cases and other accident-related offences with the help of Allyson’s support and willingness. She was very attentive in her job and did her work in a very organized way with full attention.

Due to her excellent investigative abilities, she was hired for the Major Accident Investigation Team. She did amazing work with her traffic colleagues to help persons affected by severe traffic accidents.

In 2016 she won the highest honour given to professional staff members, “Citizen of the Year”, while in 2014, she grabbed the Unit Award as a member of the Traffic Bureau. Apart from his Police officer job, she was elected vice president of the Irvine City Workers Association.

Allyson Dierdoff: Cause of Death

On March 24, 2023, Allyson Dierdoff unexpectedly passed away. She was famous for her excellent skills in traffic investigation and accident cases. As per the latest, the real cause of Allyson Dierdoff’s death is unavailable.

On the sudden death of Dierdoff, people wonder how such a young and healthy woman passed away in this way.

Irvine Police Department confirmed the news of her death: “We announce the demise of Traffic Investigator II Allyson Dierdorff with deep grief. On February 1st, 2005, Allyson started working with the Irvine Police Department (IPD). Before her death on Friday, March 24, 2023, she worked as a Civilian Traffic Investigator after being hired as a Community Services Officer. She had recently been diagnosed with a medical problem.”

People are pouring tributes to Allyson Dierdoff:

Tammy Kim

I am shocked and saddened. Allyson was one of the first people to welcome me when I was elected. She will indeed be missed.

Monica Bagnara

My goodness…this makes me so sad. She investigated my husband’s near-fatal accident in 2012 and I kept in touch with her over the years. I’m stunned and so saddened. My condolences to her family and the Irvine PD.

Lauren Johnson-Norris

Allyson was a hero in Irvine and a dear friend. She stood by me time and again and was a bright light in this community, She was a role model to my girls. I am devastated to hear of her passing. Sending her husband and family comfort during this time. May her memory be a blessing.

Read Also: Manrika Khaira Health Update – Is she suffering from cancer?