Randall Robinson | 81-year-old lawyer and human rights activist dies

Human rights activist Randall Robinson died at the age of 81. Robinson, known for his advocacy against South African apartheid, passed away on Friday. He spent his life’s last time in St. Kitts, the Caribbean; Robinson also died in this place fighting pneumonia.

His daughter Khalea Ross Robinson confirmed the news of his death and talked to the media about this. “He was an incredible father, said Khalea Ross Robinson; he did a lot for people he hadn’t even met.”

The free South Africa Movement started in South Africa in the 1980s, and Robinson was one of the leaders in this movement. A press released by the family of Robinson’s family says:

“led a range of foreign policy campaigns in his life-long advocacy in defense of democracy and justice in Africa and the Caribbean”

In 1977 he founded “diversity and equity in the foreign policy arena and justice for the African World”, a Washington, D.C.-based foreign policy advocacy organization. He also included the African diaspora in this organisation, as told in the group’s mission statement. He worked for this organization till 2001 as a president.

He worked as the leading voice for Black Americans. In 1941, he was born in Richmond and started activism after personal experiences of segregation.

He interviewed The Progressive Magazine in 2005 and said, “The insult of segregation was searing and unforgettable, We all have to die, and I preferred to have just one death. It seems to me that to suffer insult without response is to die many deaths.”

He earned a J.D. at Harvard Law School and served as a civil rights attorney in Boston. He wrote several books on human rights and worked as a professor of human rights law at Penn University.

Later Robinson shifted to St. Kitts in Carribern in 2001 with his wife, Hazel Ross-Robinson. Rest of his life he spent at St. Kitts in the Caribbean. In an interview, he also talked about the reason behind leaving the U.S.; he said he always wanted to spend his time being more peaceful and hospitable to Black people.

Tributes to Randall Robinson

Veela Ammons

Some people leave an indelible mark on the world. Mr. Randall Robinson was one. His brother Max Robinson was another. If you don’t know about these great men please do your research. They changed our world. GOD rest their souls.

Ed Gordon



I was saddened, this morning, to hear of the death of Randall Robinson. Robinson was a civil rights attorney, and the founder of TransAfrica. He was in the forefront of the fight against apartheid and the fight for reparations for Blacks in America. He would later become so fed up with racism in America he emigrated to St. Kitts in 2001.

He was very gracious to me over the years and was always available for an interview. His brother was the great anchor, Max Robinson. The Virginia native was 81-years old.

Paula Caffey

Wow. What a force and indelible legacy. Working at TransAfrica was a pivotal time in my life. It opened the world up through a new lens- one of global humanity.

