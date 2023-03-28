On Facebook Live, a Mississippi Lady is Accused of Killing Her Husband

Officials said a Mississippi woman reportedly fatally shot her husband while filming on Facebook Live.

The Investigation by the Police:

According to a news release, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence incident at 500 Green Tree Drive at about 7:42 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they discovered a guy who had been shot once and was dead.

Authorities apprehended Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28, after suspecting her of shooting and killing her husband. She has been charged with murder. The sheriff’s office only gave the victim’s age, but the coroner’s office verified to the Commercial Dispatch that his name was Jeremy Brown, a resident of the residence. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives suspect the pair were engaged in a violent altercation. The incident was captured on Facebook Live. Just the audio aspect of the gunshot got on Facebook, the Commercial Dispatch claims.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins of Lowndes County told the publication, “The phone was tossed down, and then you heard the gunfire.” The sheriff’s office reports that tangible evidence, including a 9-millimetre weapon, was found there.

Without causing any trouble, Brown was taken into custody and brought to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center, where she is being kept while awaiting her court date. As of right now, no bond has been established.

The problem is still being looked into. The victim’s family is in our thoughts and prayers; luckily, Brown is in prison, and we anticipate that the legal system will hold her accountable. “Brown and the deceased had a history of domestic violence; this was a terrible and senseless murder,” added Hawkins.

Read Also:- Randall Robinson, a Human Rights Campaigner and Lawyer Died at 81