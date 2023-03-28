Morton Johnston, Hockey Coach Of Princeton, British Columbia, Died, Cause of Death Explained

Morton Johnston, a hockey coach in Princeton, British Columbia, has passed away. The city of Princeton, British Columbia, mourns the death of a young hockey coach.

Morton Johnston, 25, of Princeton, British Columbia, was killed in a car accident Sunday afternoon on his way to Revelstoke for a Kootenay International Junior Hockey League game.

When the accident happened, he was on his way to Princeton for Game 6 of the conference championship game, where he was an assistant coach.

Who was Morton Johnston?

His role was assistant coach of the Princeton Posse. At the time of the crash, he was heading to Game 6 of the conference championship.

In Princeton, just after 2 p.m. Monday, an RCMP officer reported a vehicle had run off the road at Old Hedley Road and Bromley Cres.

How did Morton Johnston die?

RCMP said the Toyota Corolla involved in the accident was approximately 20 to 30 feet from the embankment. Sadly, Johnston died at the scene from his injuries.

He was on his way to Princeton for Game 6 of the conference championship game, where he was an assistant coach when he crashed. The fatal accident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

The day before, the team decided to play on his behalf with the support and encouragement of his family. Princeton RCMP is investigating the fatal crash and is in the early stages, RCMP said.

Princeton RCMP is asking all motorists who may have seen the car or have dashcam video, Chief Investigator Const.

