Is William Shatner still married? Who is William Shatner’s ex wife?

William Shatner is a notable Canadian actor. William Shatner well-recognized for his role as James T. Kirk in the “Star Trek”.

William Shatner will be seen in the William Shatner: War Chronicles: German, Keeper of the Cup, and A Tear in the Sky upcoming films and The Elevator television series.

In 2022, William Shatner appeared in The Masked Singer television series and Fireheart film.

In 1951, William Shatner made his acting debut with “The Butler’s Night Off” film.

In 1954, William Shatner made his television debut with “The Canadian Howdy Doody Show” series.

William Shatner acted in many movies and tv shows such as Premiere – Presented by Fred Astaire, The Nurses, For the People, Barbary Coast, TekWar, Creators: The Past, William Shatner’s Gonzo Ballet, Stalking Santa, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, American Psycho 2, and more.

What is William Shatner’s real name?

William Shatner’s real name is William Shatner. William Shatner’s age is 92 years. William Shatner’s date of birth is 22 March 1931. William Shatner also known as Bill Shatner.

William Shatner was born to Ann (née Garmaise) and Joseph Shatner in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Quebec, Canada.

William Shatner has two siblings- Joy Shatner and Farla Shatner. William Shatner did his studies at Willingdon Elementary School and West Hill High School, and McGill University Faculty of Management.

Who is William Shatner Wife Now?

The marital status of William Shatner is Divorced. William Shatner is currently single. William Shatner is not in a relationship with anyone right now. William Shatner has been married 4 times. William Shatner’s fourth marriage was divorced in 2020. Since then William Shatner lives alone.

Who is William Shatner’s ex wife?

William Shatner married four times and got divorced from his wife. The remaining three marriages of William Shatner did not last long but William Shatner’s fourth marriage lasted for 20 years.

William Shatner first married Canadian actress Gloria Rand on August 12, 1956. William Shatner and Gloria Rand have three daughters—Leslie Carroll Shatner (born 1958), Lisbeth Shatner (born 1961), and Melanie Shatner (born 1964). William divorced Gloria in March 1969 after 12 years of marriage.

After this, William Shatner married for the second time in 1973 to Marcy Lafferty. William Shatner divorced Marcy Lafferty in 1996 after 23 years of marriage. The couple does not have any children.

William Shatner married Nerine Kidd in 1997 for the third time. William Shatner’s third wife, Nerine Kidd, died in 1999 after two years of marriage.

After this, William Shatner married Elizabeth Shatner for the fourth time in 2001. In 2019, William filed for divorce from Elizabeth Shatner. The couple got divorced in January 2020.

