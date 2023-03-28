Is Aubrey Plaza in a relationship? Who is Aubrey Plaza Husband?

Aubrey Plaza is a famous American actress, producer, and comedian.

Aubrey Plaza is well-recognized for her role as April Ludgate in the “Parks and Recreation” NBC sitcom (2009-2015).

In 2023, Aubrey Plaza appears in the “Saturday Night Live show” and “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” film.

Aubrey Plaza will be seen in the Megalopolis and The Ark and the Aardvark upcoming films and Agatha: Coven of Chaos upcoming television show.

How old is Aubrey Plaza?

Aubrey Plaza’s full name is Aubrey Christina Plaza. Aubrey Plaza’s date of birth is 26 June 1984. Aubrey Plaza’s age is 38 years. Aubrey Plaza was born to Bernadette Plaza and David Plaza in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S.

Aubrey Plaza has two siblings- Natalie Plaza and Renee Plaza. Aubrey Plaza’s mother is English and Irish descent. Aubrey Plaza is Taíno ancestry.

Aubrey Plaza did her studies at Ursuline Academy and New York University. Aubrey Plaza’s nationality is American.

Who is Aubrey Plaza Husband?

Aubrey Plaza is a married woman. Aubrey Plaza husband is Jeff Baena. He is a writer and director.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena are in a relationship since 2011. The couple got married in May 2021.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena are still together. Aubrey and Jeff are living their married life happily.

Aubrey Plaza Movies and TV Shows

Aubrey Plaza is also known for her work in the “Legion” (2017–2019) series.

Aubrey Plaza appeared in the “Rouse Yourself”, “Hollywood Cemetery Forever Sings”, and “Bona Fide” music videos.

From 2022 to present, Aubrey Plaza appears in the “Little Demon” television series.

In 2006, Aubrey Plaza made her acting debut with the “Killswitch” short film and “30 Rock” television series.

Aubrey Plaza acted in many movies such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Safety Not Guaranteed, The End of Love, Life After Beth, Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, Dirty Grandpa, Ingrid Goes West, Happiest Season, Emily the Criminal, Child’s Play, and more.

Aubrey Plaza appeaed in many tv shows, including Portlandia, The Legend of Korra, Welcome to Sweden, Drunk History, Crank Yankers, Criminal Minds, The White Lotus, The Simpsons, and more.

