Is Angela Johnson Married? Is Manuel Reyes married to Anjelah Johnson?

Anjelah Johnson is a famous American actress and comedian. She is also a former NFL cheerleader. Anjelah Johnson is well-known as the cast member on the series MADtv.

In 2022, Anjelah Johnson appeared in “The Real Dirty Dancing (American TV series)”.

In 2006, Anjelah Johnson made her acting debut with the “Love, Inc.” television series.

In 2007, Anjelah Johnson made her television debut with “The Box” film.

In 2012, Anjelah Johnson released her first Extended play “The Come Up”. In 2015, Anjelah Johnson released her first studio album “Gold Plated Dreams”.

Anjelah Johnson acted in many movies like The Opening Act, The Book of Life, Enough Said, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, Marmaduke, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, That’s How We Do It!, and more.

Anjelah Johnson appeared in many television shows such as On the Up, Comedy Central, Lopez Tonight, Have You Been Paying Attention?, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ugly Betty, Untitled Dave Caplan Pilot, MADtv 20th Anniversary Reunion, Superstore, and more.

Angela Johnson Short Bio

Anjelah Johnson’s full name is Anjelah Nicole Johnson-Reyes. Anjelah Johnson’s age is 40 years. Anjelah Johnson’s date of birth is 14 may 1982.

Anjelah Johnson was born to her parens in San Jose, California, U.S.

Anjelah Johnson is of Native American and Mexican descent. Anjelah Johnson did her studies in her hometown. Anjelah Johnson’s nationality is American.

Who is Angela Johnson Husband?

Anjelah Johnson is a married woman. Anjelah Johnson husband is Manwell Reyes. He is the member of Group 1 Crew.

Anjelah Johnson and Manvel Reyes married on June 11, 2011, in Half Moon Bay, California.

Anjelah and Manvel are living their life very happily. Couple is enjoying their married life. Couples understand and support each other.

Does Anjelah Johnson have any kids?

Anjelah Johnson and Manvel Reyes do not have any children yet. The couple has spent their lives with their nieces and nephews.

Anjelah and Manvel announced on 29 December 2022 that they are expecting a child in 2023. A few months later, the couple would welcome their first child.

