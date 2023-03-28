How many times has Paris Hilton been engaged? Who is Paris Hilton’s husband?

Paris Hilton is a famous American model, actress, media personality, businesswoman, socialite, and singer.

As an actress, Paris Hilton made her film debut with the “Wishman” film.

In 2004, Paris Hilton made her television debut with the “Las Vegas” series.

Paris Hilton acted in many movies like Nine Lives, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, Wonderland, Raising Helen, National Lampoon’s Pledge This!, Repo! The Genetic Opera, Alone at Night, Snakes on a Plane, and more.

Paris Hilton appeared in many television series, including Veronica Mars, Supernatural, George Lopez, The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation, American Dreams, and more.

Paris Hilton Bio

Paris Hilton’s full name is Paris Whitney Hilton. Paris Hilton’s age is 42 years. Paris Hilton’s birth date is 17 February and her birth year is 1981. Paris Hilton was born to Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton in New York City, U.S.

Paris Hilton has three siblings- Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Conrad Hughes Hilton, and Barron Hilton II. Paris Hilton did her studies at Buckley School and St. Paul the Apostle School, Marywood-Palm Valley School, and Professional Children’s School.

Who is Paris Hilton husband?

Paris Hilton is a married woman. Paris Hilton husband is Carter Reum. He is a businessman.

Paris Hilton started a relationship with Carter Room in December 2019. Paris and Carter got engaged on February 13, 2021, after being in a relationship for 2 years.

Paris Hilton and Carter Ream married on 11 November 2021 in Los Angeles. In January 2023, Paris and Carter announced that they had welcomed their first child (son), named Phoenix Barron Hilton Rem.

How many times has Paris Hilton been engaged?

Paris Hilton dated and dated many celebrities before marriage.

In 2000, Paris Hilton dated actor Edward Furlong and briefly dated poker player Rick Salomon.

From 2002 to 2003, Paris Hilton dated fashion model Jason Shaw.

Paris Hilton dated singer Nick Carter for 7 months in 2004.

In December 2004, Paris Hilton dated Greek shipping heir Paris Lattis. The pair got engaged after 7 months of dating. The couple ended the relationship in November 2015.

Paris Hilton had a relationship with another Greek heiress, Stavros Niarchos, from December 2005 to March 2007.

Subsequently, from February 2008 to November 2008, Paris Hilton dated Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden.

Paris Hilton then dated The Hills star Doug Reinhardt until April 2010.

Paris Hilton had a year-long relationship with Cy Waits, the owner of a Las Vegas nightclub. Between 2012 and 2014, Paris Hilton dated Spanish model River Viiperi.

After this, Paris Hilton dated businessman Thomas Gross from 2015 to 2016.

Paris Hilton dated actor Chris Zylka for a year and got engaged in January 2018. The couple called off their engagement in November 2018.

Subsequently, Paris Hilton began a relationship with and married businessman Carter Room.

