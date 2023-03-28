Glynn Neal, the Guy Arrested After Senator Rand Paul’s Employee was Beaten and Stabbed

Glynn Neal was arrested for the stabbing and assault of Senator Rand Paul’s aide in Washington, DC. “I beg you to join Kelley and me in praying for a rapid and full recovery,” Paul stated. Neal’s age is 42.

Glynn Neal, What Became of Him?

This weekend, a staff member in Washington, D.C., was savagely assaulted in broad sight. The statement adds, “I invite everyone to join Kelley and me in prayer for a quick and full recovery, and thank the first responders, medical professionals, and police for their diligent efforts. The lawmaker tweeted, “We are pleased to learn the offender has been captured. “At this time, we would want to urge solitude so that everyone may focus on healing and rehabilitation.”

What was His Name?

Neal is 42 years old. The Metropolitan Police Department reports that shortly before 5:30 on Saturday night, officers responded to the 1300 block of H Street. The victim was in critical condition and was carried to the hospital. Neal was taken into custody and charged with assault with the intent to murder concerning the event.

He was convicted of pandering and first-degree child molestation offences after being arrested in June 2010 and received a 12-year jail term in March 2011, according to Washington DC Superior Court documents. According to prosecutors, the 42-year-old forced two women into prostitution.

As per MPD, a witness to the stabbing said that Neal was hiding behind a corner when Neal and the wounded were walking in the area mentioned. He rushed out and attacked the employee with a knife. One witness said he grabbed Neal before fleeing.

