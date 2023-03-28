15-Year-Old Boston Boy Christopher Diprima Was Killed in a Skiing Accident

At New Hampshire’s Pats Peak, a skiing accident claims the life of a 15-year-old boy Christopher Diprima.

A 15-year-old from Boston recently passed away on Saturday night due to a skiing accident in the Pats Peak area.

Who was 15-Year-Old Boston Boy Christopher Diprima?

The victim of the skiing accident has been identified as Christopher DiPrima. He was identified by his family and East Boston school, Excel Academy, where he studied.

According to his school, he was very kind and caring, who brought a sense of joy into the life of everyone he met.

He was a soft-spoken boy in his sophomore year at Excel Academy in East Boston, Massachusetts. He loved to play video games and watching movies. Apart from this, he also loved being with his family.

According to his cousin, he had been skiing only for a few years but had already caught on to the sport.

What happened at Pats Peak?

According to a Pats Peak Ski Resort representative, Christopher was skiing with his family on the resort’s Duster course, an intermediate trail with night skiing, at approximately 6:35 PM when he was entangled in a skiing accident.

His cousin, Steven Gingras, said he slipped while skiing down the mountain. He hit a bump and then went flying. He claimed that he had already hiked the trail several times.

The Henniker Rescue Squad was waiting for him at the base of the mountain when the Pats Peak ski patrol arrived shortly after. They then took him to the Concord Hospital, where he lost his battle to his injuries. They condoled the family members who lost their child at a young age.

After the incident, the Pats Peak Committee suspended their hole operations, apart from the uphill travel routes, and will be closed to April 1, 2023. After April 1, they will see if they want to reopen for normal operations.

Remembering Christopher DiPrima

Christopher was a vibrant and loving young man full of life and joy. His kind nature, passion for life, and infectious enthusiasm will be deeply missed.

Christopher had a spirit of adventure and bravery. An avid skier, he enjoyed spending time outside with family and friends. Skiing was his passion; he spent his free time perfecting his skills.

It was a tragic outcome for his life, and he will always hold a special place in our hearts. Our memories of him will never fade, and his impact on our lives will never be forgotten.