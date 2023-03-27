Who is Michelle Yeoh’s partner? Is Michelle Yeoh still married to Jean Todt?

Michelle Yeoh is a popular Malaysian actress. Michelle Yeoh won many awards in her life. In 1983, Michelle Yeoh won the Miss Malaysia pageant.

Michelle Yeoh is well-recognized for her role as Wai Lin in the James Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997).

Michelle Yeoh will be seen in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Wicked: Part Two, A Haunting in Venice, Wicked: Part One, Avatar 4, The Tiger’s Apprentice, Avatar 3 upcoming films, and The Brothers Sun, American Born Chinese, and Ark: The Animated Series television series.

In 1984, Michelle Yeoh made her acting debut with “The Owl vs Bombo” film.

In 2015, Michelle Yeoh made her television debut with the “Strike Back: Legacy” series.

Michelle Yeoh appeared in some television series such as Star Trek: Discovery, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Marco Polo, and Star Trek: Short Treks.

Michelle Yeoh acted in many movies, including Magnificent Warriors, Butterfly, and Sword, Supercop 2, The Soong Sisters, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memoirs of a Geisha, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Gunpowder Milkshake, The School for Good and Evil, and more.

Michelle Yeoh Age

Michelle Yeoh’s birth name is Yeoh Choo Kheng. Michelle Yeoh’s age is 60 years. Michelle Yeoh’s height is approx 5 feet 4 inches. Michelle Yeoh’s date of birth is 6 August 1962.

Michelle Yeoh was born to Janet Yeoh and Yeoh Kian Teik in Ipoh, Perak, Federation of Malaya (now Malaysia). Michelle Yeoh’s nationality is Malaysian.

Michelle Yeoh did her studies at Main Convent Ipoh, an all-girls secondary school, and the Royal Academy of Dance.

Who is Michelle Yeoh Husband?

Michelle Yeoh’s marital status is divorced. Michelle Yeoh husband’s name is Dickson Poon. He is a Hong Kong entrepreneur.

Dickson is well-known as the owner of businesses such as Harvey Nichols and Charles Jourdan.

Michelle Yeoh married Dickson Poon in 1988 and divorced in 1991 after three years of marriage.

Michelle Yeoh has no children as she is a Buddhist. Michelle’s first marriage ended because of her inability to have children.

Who is Michelle Yeoh’s partner?

In 1988, Michelle Yeoh, following her divorce from Dixon Poon, became engaged to American cardiologist Alan Heldman.

After this, Michelle Yeoh started a relationship with Jean Todt.

Michelle Yeoh started dating Jean Todt in 2004.

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt live together in Geneva, Switzerland. From 2004 to the present, Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt are still together.

Read Also:- Ski Accident Gwyneth Paltrow Huge Courtroom Drama Comes After Johnny Depp and Amber Heard