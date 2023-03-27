Who is Melissa McCarthy Husband? Are Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone still married?

Melissa McCarthy is famous American actress, comedian, fashion designer, producer, and writer.

Melissa McCarthy is known for her role as Sookie St. James in the “Gilmore Girls” and as Molly Flynn in the “Mike & Molly” television series.

In 1997, Melissa McCarthy made her acting debut with the “Jenny” television series. the next year, Melissa McCarthy made her film debut with the “God” short film.

Melissa McCarthy will be seen in the Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, The Little Mermaid, and Bernard and the Genie upcoming films.

In 2022, Melissa McCarthy appeared in the God’s Favorite Idiot and The Simpsons television series and “Thor: Love and Thunder” film.

Melissa McCarthy appeared in many tv shows such as Samantha Who?, Saturday Night Live, Nobodies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Penguins of Madagascar, Little Big Shots, Rita Rocks, and more.

Melissa McCarthy also acted in many movies, including Superintelligence, The Happytime Murders, Central Intelligence, Tammy, The Hangover Part III, Life as We Know It, The Life of David Gale, The Third Wheel, and more.

How old is Melissa McCarthy?

Melissa McCarthy’s full name is Melissa Ann McCarthy. Melissa McCarthy’s age is 52 years. Melissa McCarthy’s birth date is 26 August 1970. Melissa McCarthy was born to Sandra and Michael McCarthy in Plainfield, Illinois, U.S.

Melissa McCarthy’s height is 1.57 m. Melissa McCarthy’s mother is of English, German, and Irish ancestry and Melissa McCarthy’s father of Irish-Scottish descent. Melissa McCarthy’s nationality is American.

Who is Melissa McCarthy Husband?

Melissa McCarthy’s marital status is married. Melissa McCarthy husband’s name is Ben Falcone. He is also an actor.

Melissa McCarthy married Ben Falcone on October 8, 2005. The couple has been living together for almost 17 years.

Melissa is living her life happily with her husband and kids.

Does Melissa McCarthy have a child?

Melissa McCarthy gave birth to two daughters from Ben Falcone – Vivian Falcone and Georgette Falcone. In 2016, The two made an appearance in the film “The Boss”, with the former playing a younger version of her mother’s character.

