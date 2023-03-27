Mexico vs Jamaica: Mexico survives a deluge and boos against Jamaica to get to the Nations League semifinals.

After a rocky but successful trip, Mexico and head coach Diego Cocca needed just a point to advance El Tri to the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. Still, they would have been seeking more than that to appease restless Estadio Azteca supporters.

Mexico survives a Deluge:

El Tri’s performance on the field left much to be desired. Still, sadly they were only able to muster the barest minimum as they played Jamaica to a 2-2 draw that guaranteed their advancement. Mexico consistently needed more defence against the counter and missed early opportunities to seize control of the game.

Bobby Decordova-Reid scored an incredible opening goal for El Tri just seven minutes into the game, setting the tone much like he did in Kingston last summer. Orbelin Pineda was present ten minutes later to witness Mexico draw even with a tap-in following vital work by Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.

Just past the halfway point, Jamaica would take the lead when Edson Alvarez saw a corner kick deflect off his leg and into the goal. However, Lozano would score a penalty just before halftime to tie the score again. Both teams missed great opportunities to go ahead in the second half. Still, the home team was far more wasteful, much to the chagrin of the Estadio Azteca supporters, who booed players constantly and chanted the names of substitutes who were not used. In the first half, Chucky Lozano came tantalizingly close to scoring a game-winning goal, and Diego Lainez, who appeared for 27 minutes, also hit the crossbar. By the time the final horn blew, everyone in the stadium had fallen short. The Mexican team led by Diego Cocca was moving on, but the crowd made it abundantly clear that wasn’t enough. Although making good counterattacking plays throughout the game, Jamaica needed help to score the winning goal to advance to the semifinals. Even the vocal spectators were forced to endure a 20-minute weather delay as rain and thunder filled the storied stadium.

Read Also – Texan Boy, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, Is Missing at the Age of 6