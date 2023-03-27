Mexican actor Chabelo passed away at the age of 88 | Cause of Death

Xavier López Rodríguez was well-recognized as Chabelo. He was a Mexican Comedian, actor, television presenter as well as children’s music singer.

“President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote” on Saturday – Chabelo has died at the age of 88.

Chabelo is best known for his 48-year run from 1967 to 2015 on The Sunday Variety Show “En Familia Co Chabelo”.

His eldest son, José Ramón, “got up early to see him (on television) more than 40 years ago,” the Mexican president wrote on his Twitter.

Chabelo performed in the 1980s wearing children’s clothing. Chabelo helped usher in a genre of adult comics drawn as children, which has since become famous and a staple on Mexican television for decades.

Chabelo has long performed in the hoarse screams of a child throughout his career, leading to speculation of Chabelo jamming that he would supplant everyone else in the business.

Chabelo did his studies as a doctor. But Chabelo started his career in acting.

Chabelo acted in more than 30 films and recorded more than 30 albums. Chabelo produced many programs, such as Los Simuladores and La Escuelita VIP.

Chabelo Cause of Death

Chabelo died suddenly on Saturday, 25 March 2023. Chabelo died in Mexico City, Mexico, at the age of 88.

The family of Mexican actor Chabelo shared the news of Chabelo’s death on the Internet, writing that Chabelo “passed away suddenly due to abdominal complications.”

Comedian Chabelo’s agent, Jessica Neville, said Chabelo died Saturday morning and Chabelo’s funeral plans will be announced at a later date.

El día que Xavier López Rodríguez “Chabelo” le dio una buena cachetada a Mario Moreno “Cantinflas” cuando ambos actuaron en la película “El Extra”en 1962. Panchito, un niño muy desarrollado de 15 años y una altura de 1.92 m le reclama a Cantinflas sobre los daños de su bicicleta pic.twitter.com/lTvBzFHJUy — Tlatoani_Cuauhtemoc (@Cuauhtemoc_1521) February 27, 2023

Where did Chabelo born?

Chabelo was born to José Luis López Barba and Eulalia Rodríguez in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Chabelo’s birth date was 17 February 1935. Chabelo’s height was 1.92m. When Chabelo died, his age was 88 years.

Who is Chabelo’s Wife?

Chabelo’s marital status was married. Chabelo married twice. Chabelo had two wives. Chabello’s first wife was Angelita Castaney.

Chabelo married for the second time in 1969 to Teresita Miranda.

Chabelo did not share much information about his wife and children.

