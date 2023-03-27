Luxembourg vs Portugal: Selecao player ratings as another Cristiano Ronaldo brace leads to a massive win

Portugal is effortlessly progressing through the qualifying rounds. On Sunday, March 26, Portugal continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 6-0 victory over Luxembourg in the Euro 2024 qualifying match.

Luxembourg vs Portugal

Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Otavio, and Rafael Leao scored one goal each in the rout, featuring a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. Roberto Martinez’s team carried on from their 4-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein to start their qualifiers on Thursday. Ronaldo set the stage for two spectacular headers from Felix and Silva in the ninth minute. The captain scored another goal to make it 4-0 before halftime. The game appeared to be over, but the Euro 2016 champions still needed to win, and Otavio added a fifth goal, and Leao added his sixth just minutes after missing a penalty. Portugal is off to a fast start in their quest to make it to the European finals in Germany next year, scoring ten goals in just two games during the Martinez era.

Portugal’s player evaluations are listed here:

Rui Patricio received a 6 out of 10; due to Luxembourg’s lack of threat, this was likely one of his more accessible international games. 6/10 for Antonio Silva, Even though the Red Lions hardly ever put him to the test, Silva remained unshaken and made one outstanding clearance in the second half to keep Gerson Rodrigues from gaining possession. Ruben Dias scored 6/5; the Manchester City player demonstrated excellent game reading by making a crucial clearance early in the game, but they had a goal attempt saved late. Diogo Dalot received a 6 out of 10, The Manchester United star, who took the place of Joao Cancelo at right-back, was among the night’s more reserved players, and it was a chance lost for him. Joao Palhinha scored 7/5; with a beautiful cross, the 27-year-old provided the assist for Silva’s goal.

7/10 for Bruno Fernandes, Although he assisted Ronaldo’s second goal, he was again unsuccessful in his scoring attempts. Nuno Mendes has a 7/5 rating; The PSG midfielder provided a headed pass for Ronaldo’s opening goal. An 8/10 for Bernardo Silva, He provided a lovely cross for Felix to score Portugal’s second goal of the game, and he later added another spectacular header to make it 3-0. For the Manchester City illusionist, it was a fantastic evening. Cristiano Ronaldo received an 8 out of 10., With his second double of the game, the 38-year-old added to his brace from the previous week and gave Portugal 122 goals.

