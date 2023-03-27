Louisiana police report two officers killed in helicopter crash

Last Sunday, Two Louisiana officers were killed in a Baton Rouge police helicopter crash. Murphy Paul, Chief police officer, talked to the media on Sunday afternoon and provided information about the incident, but he would take any question from the news reporters.

Paul said about this incident, “Today is a very emotional day for the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department and the law enforcement community,”. He also told the media that, at this time, they are not announcing the name of the killed officers because a keen investigation is going on.

Paul further added, “I ask the community to lift our officers in prayer and lift the family members of these two heroes in prayer,”

He also did not provide any information about the timing of the crash or didn’t tell any reason behind the helicopter’s flying at that time. Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 3 a.m. in a field off North Winterville Road near U.S. 190 at Erwinville.

Some news was arriving from the FlightAware website; according to this portal, the helicopter took off from the Baton Rouge Metro Airport at 2:26 a.m. The crash might happen 12 minutes later, around 2:38 a.m.

National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the Robinson R-44 helicopter crash.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office and State Police work together at the scene. Both teams are searching at the edge of sugarcane fields, around gravel roads running through the fields.

Mayor-president of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, also Tweeted about this incident on her official Twitter account; she paid tribute to the killed officers; the Tweets reads:

On behalf of the City of Baton Rouge, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of the BRPD officers who tragically lost their lives today in a helicopter crash.

More than 50 Vehicles are gathered on Sunday afternoon at the place of the incident. Acadian Ambulance and West Baton Rouge Coroner’s members also presented there.

Netizens’ reaction to this tragic crash :

Jessica Nichole Gibbs

Sending prayers for all of the family and friends sorry for your loss, and thank you for your service and rip

Police Supporter

We lost two heroes earlier today in a helicopter crash from the Baton Rouge Police Department. My blue candles are burning for these families. These families will never be the same. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

There is no official release of names. More tomorrow.

Love Shreveport-Bossier

The Baton Rouge Police Department is deeply saddened by the line of duty deaths of two dedicated members of our department. The entire BRPD family extends our deepest sympathy to the families, friends and all those touched by these officers’ lives and service.

